Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: critical role, novel, Vox Machina

Critical Role: Vox Machina — Stories Untold Announced

Random House worlds has a new book coming from Critical Role, as Vox Machina — Stories Untold will be released this March

Article Summary New book "Critical Role: Vox Machina—Stories Untold" releases March 4, 2025, by Random House Worlds.

Anthology features ten original stories from perspectives of Vox Machina allies and foes.

Contributors include Aabria Iyengar, Rory Power, Sam Maggs, and more.

Celebrate a decade of Critical Role with untold tales and a foreword by Liam O'Brien.

Random House Worlds and Critical Role have come together to announce a new book, as Critical Role: Vox Machina—Stories Untold will be released this March. Without actually saying it, this is basically an anthology of stories, all of them being original with contributing members of the show and friends of the show. Contributors to this one include Jess Barber, Martin Cahill, Rebecca Coffindaffer, Aabria Iyengar, Sam Maggs, Sarah Glenn Marsh, Rory Power, Nibedita Sen, Izzy Wasserstein, and Kendra Wells, who have all written their own small tales from the Vox Machina, the group from Campaign One. You can read more about it below as the book will be released on March 4, 2025.

Critical Role: Vox Machina—Stories Untold

Celebrate a decade of Critical Role with this anthology featuring the perspectives of ten characters who fought alongside—and against—Vox Machina, with a foreword by cast member Liam O'Brien. In these ten stories, see the legendary adventuring party anew through the eyes of some of the most memorable characters whose lives were touched by Vox Machina. Within its pages:

Shaun Gilmore reflects on the life he has chosen, as told by Aabria Iyengar.

Raishan, racked by a pestilent curse, plots to release the Cinder King from his fiery prison, as told by Rory Power.

Trinket the Wonder Bear accompanies the next generation of Vox Machina on their first adventure, as told by Sarah Glenn Marsh.

Plus seven more hilarious, heartbreaking, and heroic tales featuring Kaylie, Doty, Kevdak, and more!

The adventure began in 2015 with a group of friends sitting down in front of a camera to roll some dice, bring their characters to life, and tell a story that would become immortalized in their livestream tabletop roleplaying game: Critical Role. What started as a humble home game eventually grew into a worldwide phenomenon that has touched countless people with its poignant, larger-than-life storytelling—and in that same vein, this collection celebrates the characters whose lives were touched by Vox Machina but whose stories are yet to be told.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!