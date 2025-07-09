Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, planet hulk

Return to Planet Hulk one more time twenty years later with Greg Pak and Carlo Pagulayan for October 2025

Everything with an anniversary is getting a do-over right now. And now it's Return To Planet Hulk, with its twentieth anniversary. Is that enough reason? Well, yes, yes, it is. See you in another five years for Yet More Planet Hulk…

RETURN TO PLANET HULK #1

Written by GREG PAK

Art and Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

On Sale 10/8

GAMMA-IRRADIATED GLADITORIAL ACTION ON PLANET HULK! Green blood will flow and sparks will fly! After escaping the Red King's deadly arena, Hulk faces ferocious monsters and smashes his way through malicious machines and wild robotic terrors in one of his most important battles of survival on the war-torn planet of Sakaar! Two possible destinies are at stake! The SAKAARSON, savior of the planet, or the WORLDBREAKER, the legendary destroyer! Will his rage only fuel the chaos of this alien world?

"This October, Greg Pak and Carlo Pagulayan reunite in Return To Planet Hulk #1, a one-shot celebrating the 20th anniversary of Planet Hulk… an all-new, gripping tale set during the original epic.

"Planet Hulk saw Hulk crash land on a strange alien planet where he embarked on a mythical journey from gladiator slave to mighty king! Considered a modern Marvel masterpiece, Planet Hulk has become one of the character's most seminal story arcs. The world and characters introduced in Planet Hulk continue to impact Marvel storytelling today, including the recent cosmic event, Imperial, and went on to influence various media adaptations over the last two decades. Fans won't want to miss this celebratory return to a beloved saga that has secured its place in comic book history!

"Working on Planet Hulk remains one of the greatest joys of my comics career, and I'm enormously grateful for the love so many readers have shared for the storyline over the years," Pak shared. "This 20th anniversary special is a celebration and a huge thank you to everyone — and a chance to take one more journey into the dark heart of the Green Scar and add to the wild mythos of Sakaar. It's also a huge pleasure to be working with Carlo Pagulayan and Mark Paniccia again — it's like we never left off, and it feels like home."