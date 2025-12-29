Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Creem Magazine, Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head Launches New Drrrty Thrrrty Collab With Creem Magazine

Dogfish Head closed out 2025 with a unique collab, as they launched the "Drrrty Thrrrty" Dirty Martini Canned Cocktail with Creem Magazine

Limited-edition cocktail celebrates Dogfish Head's 30th anniversary with bold rock 'n' roll vibes

Features Awe Spray Vodka macerated with rosemary, garlic, chili, olive brine, and a house vermouth

Inspired by Creem's "Drrrty Thrrrty" playlist, highlighting 30 of rock's dirtiest tracks for 2025

Dogfish Head has a new unique brew on the market as they have collaborated with Creem Magazine to present the "Drrrty Thrrrty" Dirty Martini Canned Cocktail. This is a ready-to-drink dirty martini cocktail mix, capping off the company's 30th Anniversary with the self-proclaimed "America's Only Rock 'n' Roll Magazine," perfect for New Year's Eve celebrations. This is a limited-edition offering in 4-pack 12oz cans, available at Dogfish Head's coastal Delaware locations, and nationwide via Give Them Beer. We have more details and a couple of quotes from both parties about the collaboration.

Dogfish Head "Drrrty Thrrrty" Dirty Martini Canned Cocktail

What do Dogfish Head and rock 'n' roll have in common? A rebellious spirit rooted in adventurous exploration that defies industrial and societal norms. Sponsored by Dogfish Head, Creem Magazine's "Drrrty Thrrrty" playlist celebrates that shared counterculture in an unexpected way – by shining the spotlight on the 30 dirtiest rock 'n' roll songs to ever be released. Check it out in the Winter 2025 issue of Creem, but be warned … it is not for the faint of heart!

But that's not all! To pair with their "Drrrty Thrrrty" playlist, Dogfish Head and Creem Magazine will debut a "Drrrty Thrrrty" dirty martini canned cocktail. To make this savory sipper, Dogfish Head's Awe Spray Vodka was first macerated on fresh rosemary, blanched garlic cloves and red chili pepper flakes. It was then blended with olive brine from Greece and a house-made vermouth created using an herbal tincture imported from Italy. The resulting "Drrrty Thrrrty" dirty martini canned cocktail boasts herbaceous notes of rosemary and garlic rounded out by salty umami flavors and a lingering warmth from the chilis.

"Similarly to the ways Dogfish Head's unique approach to brewing with culinary ingredients once insulted craft beer traditionalists in our early years, there will likely be songs on Creem's 'Drrrty Thrrrty' playlist that are sure to offend some folks. We know that and this is your official parental advisory, if you choose to hit play on this epically naughty 30-song aural-journey," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. "And we feel there's no better way for us to close out our 30th birthday year – our 'Drrrty Thrrrty' – than by giving the middle finger to the status quo and celebrating off-centered expressionism in one of its purest forms: rock 'n' roll music."

"Most brands like to play it safe and boring in their marketing, but when Dogfish Head told us they wanted to get dirty and celebrate their 30th, we knew it was time to let our freak flag fly," said John Martin, CEO of Creem Magazine. "Writing about our favorite dirty rock songs? We could do that all day. And more than one of these bands on the list have played on the Bowery, so there's no better place for a party."

