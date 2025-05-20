Posted in: Fashion, Hasbro, Pop Culture | Tagged:

DRMERS CLUB Reveals New Streetwear Collaboration With Monopoly

DRMERS CLUB has revealed a new line of clothing coming out shortly, as they have a new collaboration happening with Monopoly

The collaboration fuses Monopoly's legacy with DRMERS CLUB's upbeat, community-focused design mantra.

Expect a mix of statement silhouettes and graphics, celebrating the iconic Monopoly game's themes.

Pricing is estimated around $100 per piece, reflecting DRMERS CLUB's premium streetwear standards.

DRMERS CLUB announced this morning that they have partnered with Hasbro for a new streetwear collection, as they have some new designs featuring Monopoly. Set to launch sometime this July, the two companies have come together to make a new 13-piece streetwear collection that "fuses the game's timeless legacy with DRMERS CLUB's signature 'good feeling' mantra and iconic smiley face," according to the brand. The full collection hasn't been revealed yet, but they did show off four different pieces, which you can see here, with three different t-shirt designs and a hoodie. Obviously, since the collection isn't available yet, we don't know all the designs or the prices. But if they stay true to the rest of the catalog when it comes to tees, then we're possibly looking at around $35-50 per item, but we won't know for sure until it arrives this Summer.

DRMERS CLUB x Monopoly

Available in July, each piece in the collection is crafted with storytelling at its core, reflecting DRMERS CLUB's commitment to meaningful design and Monopoly's multigenerational cultural impact. From bold graphics to statement silhouettes, this drop invites fans to celebrate risk, reward and the spirit of the game in an entirely new way. It's a playful, nostalgic and fashion-forward tribute to taking chances, making moves and embracing the thrill of the journey—both in life and on the board.

Fashion with a narrative – we strive to merge streetwear with storytelling, embracing the idea that meaningful designs can help people feel connected and supported on their journey of self-discovery. Our motto "imagine wearing a good feeling" exemplifies our belief that the clothes we wear can affect our mood and confidence. That's why we do what we do, every single day…to Foster a sense of belonging and empowerment in our Community of members. Here's to creating a better world through fashion.

