Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern Cast Revealed

The full cast of Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern has been revealed, as the production will start running this May in NYC.

Article Summary NYC welcomes the D&D: The Twenty-Sided Tavern stage production this May.

Cast includes DAGL, Sarah Davis Reynolds, and a team of fantasy characters.

Audience participation shapes the story using the innovative Gamiotics platform.

Unique theatrical experience with trivia and games like Fantasy Beer Pong.

Producers Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment have revealed the full cast for their stage production of Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern. Working with Wizards of the Coast for the license, the company will be holding nightly performances starting in May in New York City, featuring their own crew and a small group of actors playing would-be adventurers. The cast will star co-creators DAGL (Drunk Shakespeare) as Dungeon Master, and Sarah Davis Reynolds (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as the Tavern Keeper. As for the rest of the cast, you'll see Tyler Nowell Felix (Modern Family) as Fighter, Madelyn Murphy (The Twenty-Sided Tavern) as Mage, Diego F. Salinas (Drunk Shakespeare) as Rogue, RJ Christian (Parade at American Theater Group), R. Alex Murray (Boardwalk Empire), Cassidy Sledge (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at Radio City Music Hall), and Alex Stompoly (A Christmas Carol at Theatre in the Mansion) rounding out the group. We have more info below as the show will be starting Previews beginning April 19, with the official launch happening on May 5, 2024.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

A global phenomenon and leader in cross-platform fantasy entertainment, D&D is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the festivities, producers David Carpenter (Slava's SnowShow, PUFFS), Sarah Davis Reynolds, and David Andrew Laws of Curious Hedgehog, along with David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment (Monopoly Lifesized, The Paddington Bear Experience, The SpongeBob Musical) present an all-new, unique, and audience-engaging production that just might involve dungeons, possibly even dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced.

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale, and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel's Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead, and more, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you'll love but bigger and better than ever.

