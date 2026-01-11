Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Better Mobile Xperience, CES 2026

Better Mobile Xperience Debuted New Chargers at CES 2026

Better Mobile Xperience brought a new line of chargers to CES 2026 in Las Vegas, showing off multiple options for people to choose from

Article Summary Better Mobile Xperience unveiled ultra-slim, semi-solid-state power banks at CES 2026 for safer charging.

SolidSafe line delivers stable, high-capacity batteries for phones to laptops, focusing on safety and durability.

GaNsta chargers feature AI optimization and compact GaN design with real-time charging information displays.

ByteSize micro SSDs offer seamless, secure mobile storage including Find My integration and fast transfers.

Better Mobile Xperience (BMX) attended CES 2026 in Las Vegas this year and showcased several new lines of personal chargers. The company basically highlighted multiple chargers that can be used in various ways, from mobile devices to at-home products to travel items that people need for on-the-go travel and remote work. We have their full rundown for you here, with many of these arriving throughout 2026.

Better Mobile Xperience | CES 2026

SolidSafe Air: The World's Slimmest Semi-Solid-State Power Banks – Available Q2 2026

As battery recalls rise and airlines tighten restrictions, the demand for safer, more stable power has never been greater. While traditional lithium batteries rely on fully liquid electrolytes, which limit how thin they can be built and increase the risk of swelling or ignition, semi solid-state chemistry dramatically reduces liquid content and adds more stable solid-phase materials. SolidSafe Air builds directly on this breakthrough, delivering an ultra-thin, ultra-safe new class of portable power banks made for everyday carry. The result is power banks slimmer than most smartphones, engineered around safer chemistry and designed for the way people actually move.

5,000 mAh with stand (6.8 mm): The slimmest solid-state 5K, built in a titanium-copper alloy housing with Qi2 charging, full-color LCD, integrated stand, and device ID for iPhone 12 to 17.

The slimmest solid-state 5K, built in a titanium-copper alloy housing with Qi2 charging, full-color LCD, integrated stand, and device ID for iPhone 12 to 17. 5,000 mAh LED model (6.8 mm): The slimmest solid-state 5K in a simplified LED version with the same titanium-copper alloy build and Qi2 charging.

The slimmest solid-state 5K in a simplified LED version with the same titanium-copper alloy build and Qi2 charging. 10,000 mAh (13.5 mm): A thinner, safer 10K with AVS 60W, Qi2.2 wireless, built-in cable, pogo pins, and device ID for optimized iPhone 12–17 charging.

A thinner, safer 10K with AVS 60W, Qi2.2 wireless, built-in cable, pogo pins, and device ID for optimized iPhone 12–17 charging. 15,000 mAh (18.3 mm): The slimmest 15K in its class, delivering stable semi solid-state power with AVS 100W,Qi2.2 wireless, built-in cable, pogo pins, and device ID for iPhone 12–17.

The slimmest 15K in its class, delivering stable semi solid-state power with AVS 100W,Qi2.2 wireless, built-in cable, pogo pins, and device ID for iPhone 12–17. 20,000 mAh /140W (14.3mm): The smallest 20K battery available, delivering 140W USB-C output with a uilt-in cable and a full-color LCD for clear, real-time power visibility.

The smallest 20K battery available, delivering 140W USB-C output with a uilt-in cable and a full-color LCD for clear, real-time power visibility. 2 in 1 Qi2.2 battery: The slimmest Qi2.2 power bank that works as both a wireless pad and folding stand with an AirPods charging base.

The slimmest Qi2.2 power bank that works as both a wireless pad and folding stand with an AirPods charging base. 3 in 1 Qi2.2 charger (15.5 mm): The slimmest 3-in-1 Qi2.2 aluminum charging station for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a 15.5 mm body

SolidSafe: Semi-Solid-State Power for Everything from Phones to Laptops – Available Q1 2026

Built for heavier workloads, the expanded SolidSafe line brings semi-solid-state safety and stability to higher-capacity mobile batteries. They deliver cooler operation, improved longevity, and reliable performance even under sustained high power draw.

10,000 mAh, 30W: Compact everyday power in a safer semi-solid-state format .

Compact everyday power in a safer semi-solid-state format 15,000 mAh, 65W: More capacity with fast USB-C charging for tablets and cameras.

More capacity with fast USB-C charging for tablets and cameras. 20,000 mAh, 100W: High-output performance with stable behavior under load for larger devices.

High-output performance with stable behavior under load for larger devices. 25,000 mAh, 140W: Full laptop-grade power in a smaller footprint than many traditional lithium batteries.

GaNsta: Ultra-Small, AI-Smart GaN Charging – Available Q1 2026

GaNsta introduces a new generation of GaN chargers that combine compact design with AI-powered charging optimization. Each model is significantly smaller than leading competitors, with smart power distribution and optional real-time display via LCD or pixel-matrix.

GaNsta 45W (LCD): Compact dual-port charging for tablets, ultrabooks, and mobile gaming devices.

Compact dual-port charging for tablets, ultrabooks, and mobile gaming devices. GaNsta 70W (LCD): Compact three-port USB-C charging for laptops and everyday carry.

Compact three-port USB-C charging for laptops and everyday carry. GaNsta 100W (LCD): High-speed four port charging for laptops in a form factor than the category leaders.

High-speed four port charging for laptops in a form factor than the category leaders. GaNsta 140W (LCD): Pro laptop-grade four-port charger in a form factor smaller than the category leaders

Pro laptop-grade four-port charger in a form factor smaller than the category leaders GaNsta Pixel 100W: Pixel-matrix display with real-time wattage readout in a form factor smaller than the category leaders

Pixel-matrix display with real-time wattage readout in a form factor smaller than the category leaders GaNsta Pixel 140W: Pixel-matrix display and full 140W USB-C performance in a form factor smaller than the category leaders

ByteSize: Ultra-Compact Micro SSDs for Mobile Creators – Available Q2 2026

Designed for creators and mobile professionals, ByteSize micro SSDs plug flush into the bottom of a USB-C phone. They offer seamless, instant storage for high-bitrate capture like ProRes, backups, and fast transfers. Select models include fingerprint security and Find My integration.

ByteSize ULTRA (1TB / 2TB): Micro SSD with ProRes 4K60 capture, Find My tracking, fingerprint security, and 1050/950 MB/s speeds in a seamless under-phone design.

Micro SSD with ProRes 4K60 capture, Find My tracking, fingerprint security, and 1050/950 MB/s speeds in a seamless under-phone design. ByteSize PRO (1TB / 2TB): Creator-grade micro SSD with ProRes 4K60 support, 960/900 MB/s speeds, and optional fingerprint security in a slim under-phone form factor.

Creator-grade micro SSD with ProRes 4K60 support, 960/900 MB/s speeds, and optional fingerprint security in a slim under-phone form factor. ByteSize (256GB / 512GB / 1TB): Ultra-compact micro SSD for everyday storage with optional fingerprint security and fast 450/400 MB/s transfers.

Ultra-compact micro SSD for everyday storage with optional fingerprint security and fast 450/400 MB/s transfers. ByteSize SafeCase: Protective case for one ByteSize SSD with built-in Find My so it can always be located.

Protective case for one ByteSize SSD with built-in Find My so it can always be located. ByteSize SafeCase (4-Slot): Four-drive case with built-in Find My that keeps all your SSDs easy to locate.

Four-drive case with built-in Find My that keeps all your SSDs easy to locate. ByteSize SafeCase (5-Slot): Five-drive case with built-in Find My to track your full kit at any time

