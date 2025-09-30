Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, nerds, Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters

Nerds Releases Brand-New Juicy Gummy Clusters

Nerds Gummy Clusters has two limited-time flavors out for the current football season, as well as a new Juicy Gummy Clusters option

Article Summary Nerds launches Juicy Gummy Clusters featuring a candy with a Gushers-like juicy center.

Two limited-time Nerds Gummy Clusters flavors debut: Cherry Lemonade Blitz and Berry Punch Rush.

Special football season packaging showcases Nerds characters in playful football helmets.

New gummies available in multiple sizes, rolling out to stores nationwide starting this week.

Ferrara has revealed three new versions of the Nerds Gummy Clusters this week, including one that is filled with juice! First off, the regular version of the now super popular candy has two new flavor options to choose from, as you'll be able to get Cherry Lemonade Blitz and Berry Punch Rush for a limited time as part of the current college and NFL seasons. (Maybe longer if they're popular enough to stay on the shelves, we're just throwing that out there hoping they stick around.) Meanwhile, the new Juicy Gummy Clusters take the current standard flavor and essentially give you a Gushers-like center, adding an extra layer of candy taste when you bite into them. We have more details on all three options for you below as they shoudl all be hitting store shelves this week.

Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters

The new Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters candy is available in select retailers now and will roll out nationwide in 2.65 oz., 4.5 oz. and 7.15 oz. packs, with a suggested retail price between $2.49-$6.49. Prices may vary by location.

Limited-Time Nerds Gummy Clusters Candy Flavors

In addition to the new Nerds Juicy Gummy Clusters candy innovation, Nerds is sweetening football season by introducing two new, limited-time Nerds Gummy Clusters candy flavor offerings. These Nerds Gummy Clusters candy flavors are guaranteed to score big with fans – and sweeten the flavor rivalry. The packaging for these limited-time flavors features the lovable Nerds characters sporting classic football helmets – inviting fans to get in the game with Nerds.

Cherry Lemonade Blitz: A new and winning flavor combination of sweet cherry and tart lemon that's sure to delight any game day experience

A new and winning flavor combination of sweet cherry and tart lemon that's sure to delight any game day experience Berry Punch Rush: An exciting and delicious raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination that was such a hit last year, Nerds brought it back for a two-peat this season

