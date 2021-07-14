Megadeth And Lamb Of God Soon To Kick Off 2021 North American Tour

Metal superbands Megadeth and Lamb of God will finally be touring North America starting next month! Joining them will be Hatebreed, who will be replacing In Flames, who will be missing out due to visa issues, as well as Trivium. This tour marks Megadeth's first tour since prior to 2017.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine had to reschedule the tour from 2017 to 2021 due to his diagnosis, battle with, and recovery from throat cancer. In a statement within a press release put out by the band (via Adrenaline PR), Mustaine says, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march – of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage, and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!" Megadeth is set to release their 16th studio album later this year.

Meanwhile, Lamb of God's self-titled album became one of the top-selling metal albums of last year. This tour will mark the band's first appearance in concerts since the release of that album. This tour will kick off on August 20th in Austin, Texas, and end in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 2nd.

With such iconic bands on the roster for this tour, there is no doubt that this will be an event that simply cannot be missed out on. You can grab tickets for this tour on LiveNation's website by clicking here. What do you think about Megadeth or Lamb of God? Is their music a good fit for your sensibilities? Let us know what you think of this tour in the comments below!