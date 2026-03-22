Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Bachan's, Food, Food Hack, ramen, Top Ramen

Top Ramen Teams With Bachan's To Make New Food Hack a Reality

You can now get three different flavors of Top Ramen with some of Bachan's sauce already added to the meal in three different flavors

Article Summary Top Ramen teams up with Bachan's, turning a popular ramen food hack into a ready-to-eat experience.

Three new beef ramen flavors feature Bachan's signature Japanese Barbecue Sauces in each serving.

This collaboration brings bold, sweet & spicy, and roasted garlic Japanese barbecue taste to ramen fans.

Ready-made flavors make enjoying upgraded, umami-rich Top Ramen easier than ever with no extra steps.

Nissin Foods has teamed up with Bachan's to take on a food hack and make it a reality, as they now have three new flavors of Top Ramen featuring their sauces. As you can see here, they have taken the trend that's been online for a minute of adding one of their sauces to a freshly cooked bowl of ramen to give it an extra kick, and made it a reality as there are now three flavors with the sauces already added to the recipe. We have more details from the company below, along with a pair of quotes from both parties, as they are available now on your local grocer's shelves.

Get Your Bachan's Food Hack in Top Ramen Ready Made

Top Ramen has always inspired fans to make it their own and this collaboration with Bachan's honors that spirit, taking a beloved fan hack and making it effortless. The three new offerings celebrate the way fans already enhance Top Ramen at home, by finishing it with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce as a flavor-elevating topping. The collaboration brings that fan-favorite hack straight to the bowl, making it easier than ever to enjoy elevated ramen – no extra steps required. Together, the lineup brings a new tasty ramen experience, further enhancing a pantry staple that generations have grown up loving. Each variety pairs Top Ramen's classic beef-flavored ramen with the bold, fresh, umami flavors Bachan's is known for:

Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's The Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce: rich, savory flavor

Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's Sweet & Spicy Japanese Barbecue Sauce: the perfect kick of sweet heat

Top Ramen Beef featuring Bachan's Roasted Garlic Japanese Barbecue Sauce: bold flavor for garlic lovers

"This collaboration is incredibly special to us," said Justin Gill, Founder and CEO of Bachan's. "Top Ramen is such an iconic brand with a legacy that spans generations, and it's an honor to partner together. People have always personalized their ramen at home, many times with Bachan's. Bringing these flavors together in an official partnership feels natural."

"The partnership celebrates the way fans already enjoy Top Ramen while honoring the traditions that made it a household name," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nissin Foods. "We're incredibly proud to launch Top Ramen's first limited-time offerings in collaboration with Bachan's. By teaming up, we're taking the extra step for our fans – adding that special finishing touch so they can enjoy elevated ramen effortlessly."

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