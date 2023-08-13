Posted in: Pop Culture, Review, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: flexispot, Review, standing desk

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk: Workday Dream (REVIEW)

My thoughts on FlexiSpot's E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk (E7 Pro) and how it changed my workday for the better in a number of ways.

Okay, let me start off first by telling you that this is one of those instances when Fate, Karma, Destiny, and the Goddess of Television all got together to make this "perfect storm" of a situation become a reality. For months, I've been boring everyone around me with how much I wanted to see if my workday would be any different if I had a standing desk. I know people who have them, and they love them – but I also know that they're not necessarily for everyone. But whether it was going to be a standing desk on a regular desk, the time for me to get a new one was growing short because having a big mess and not a lot of desktop to handle it is a recipe for disaster. And that's when Bleeding Cool's Games Editor Gavin Sheehan gave me the heads-up that FlexiSpot was looking for us to give their E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk (E7 Pro) a try and offer our thoughts.

Well, the timing couldn't be more perfect because they needed a review, and I needed a desk. But now that I've had some time to work with it, I have to give FlexiSpot some seriously high praise because their standing desk (which you can learn more about here) is not only a welcome addition to my workspace, but it's actually streamlined my day to where I actually… get more sleep?!? I know every writer out there is arching their eyebrows in disbelief because getting sleep is right up there with finding a unicorn riding the Loch Ness Monster – but it's true. But we'll get to that in a second…

So How Was the Set-Up? In my (mumble-mumble) years on this planet, I have never completed a job like this without either some help, a whole lot of cursing, and (occasionally) something thrown across the room as I storm off for ten minutes, swearing that "I'm done with this s**t." Not this time. No help, no cursing, and no flying objects. Was it because of the skills I've acquired over the years? Maybe – but I'm thinking it has to do with a product that comes with easy-to-follow directions, the tools you need to get the job done, and everything laid out in a way that actually made it… fun?! I know… right?

So How's the Desk Itself? Simply amazing. First off, this is one damn sturdy, weight-bearing piece of furniture. No one's knocking this over unless you're subletting your home for MMA fights – and that's one of the reasons why I'm more comfortable calling it furniture because it has a nice personal/professional look. The desk moves seamlessly from sitting to standing position, with a controller that allows for subtle height adjustments (as well as the ability to lock in pre-set heights) – and a motor that purrs instead of being an auditory distraction. And while I'm not using them because I prefer some chaos around my desk, FlexiSpot also offers you the tools to keep all of the cords self-contained so that your workspace can keep looking pretty.

So What's This About The Desk Letting You Get More Sleep? If nothing else I've written has sold you on FlexiSpot's E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk (E7 Pro), then let me end with how it's completely reshaped my workday. At the end of a coverage/writing day, I usually start working up the "BCTV Daily Dispatch" – and then I'm too tired to finish. Or I don't even start it – which means I'm up at 5 am to get it out on time. Prior to the E7 Pro, I would wake up at 5 am but then need to go through a wake-up routine in order to sit down & start by 5:30-5:45 am. That would mean not getting back to sleep once the "BCTV Daily Dispatch" was done. But now? Because I can start my morning from a standing position, I'm starting on the "BCTV Daily Dispatch" by 5:15 am – and getting another 1/2 hour of extra sleep before needing to start the day. In fact, having the option to stand and adjust accordingly throughout the day has proven to keep my adrenaline levels peaking, too.

So What Are You Telling Us? That FlexiSpot's E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk (E7 Pro) was a major game-changer when it comes to how my workday flows now, and it's all been for the positive. Who knew that a desk could actually improve your sleep and make you healthy?

