Tony Hawk & Liquid Death Come Together For Blood-Infused Skateboards

Liquid Death and Tony Hawk came together for a special promotion as a small group of people could a skateboard infused with Hawk's own blood. The company made the partnership to help out with a couple of awesome projects and did so by tempting fans of the pro-skater with limited edition skateboards printed with The Birdman's blood. A total of 100 boards have been sold for $500 each, with a portion of profits going towards anti-plastic nonprofit 5 Gyres and Tony Hawk's The Skatepark Project. You can check out more about it in the video below along with more info on both projects, as Liquid Death continues its awesome push to do weird promotions all in an effort to save the Earth from plastic waste in the most metal way possible.

"I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks. And I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skate parks worldwide will be supported through our efforts," said Tony Hawk.

The 5 Gyres Institute is a leader in the global movement against plastic pollution with more than 10 years of expertise in scientific research and engagement on plastic pollution issues. Since 2009, the team has completed 19 expeditions, bringing more than 300 citizen scientists, corporate executives, brands, and celebrities to the gyres, lakes, and rivers to conduct firsthand research on plastic pollution. Through this research, 5 Gyres continuously engages diverse stakeholders in understanding the science to drive impact as well as conduct community outreach and citizen science to implement data-driven solutions.

After receiving thousands of e-mails from parents and children across America who did not have a safe, legal place to skate and in some cases arrested for skating on public property, Tony Hawk decided to establish a nonprofit organization whose mission would be to serve this population. He wanted to help them develop quality places to practice the sport that gives them much needed exercise and a sense of self-esteem. So in 2002 he established the Tony Hawk Foundation, financed the organization with a personal gift, and assembled a Board of Directors that represents a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise. In 2020, the organization changed its name to The Skatepark Project to more closely reflect the work it does. Since its inception, the The Skatepark Project has been helping underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks for youth.The organization favors projects that have strong community involvement, grassroots fundraising, and a base of support from the skaters, parents, law enforcement, and local leaders.