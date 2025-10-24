Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: mcm, Swarovski

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2025 To The Other

From One Side Of MCM London Comic Con October 2025 To The Other In Half An Hour, with Marvel, Hasbro, LEGO, Dungeons & Dragons and Swarovski

Article Summary Explore MCM London Comic Con October 2025 with early walkthrough videos and unique exhibitor highlights.

Discover LEGO, Hasbro, Dungeons & Dragons, and Swarovski cosplay-themed jewelry from the event floor.

Experience a new way to tour MCM London, starting from an unexpected side and capturing fan reactions.

Learn about the history of MCM, its ReedPop ownership, and its expansion alongside EGX at ExCel Centre.

A number of opening videos from MCM London Comic Con October 2025, courtesy of the very kind press folk at ReedPOP. These videos were taken early on the Friday, before opening up to the masses and it was still pretty full! The show will run for Saturday and Sunday as well. We begin with an early press walk that takes in LEGO and Hasbro…

A little Dungeons And Dragons…

Some Swarovski jewellery of a very Comic Con kind…

And then the more traditional from One Side Of The Show To The Other for MCM London Comic Con 2025 video, with a new twist… starting from a completely different side than usual. And as a result, taking up a full half an hour. What was I thinking? And yes, everyone has a lot to say about the surgery on my eye. I thought the look would fit in with the cosplay, maybe not…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October, over the last 24 years. So this one is a week early! The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more. MCM now also incorporates the gaming convention EGX, taking up even more of the convention centre.

And let's have another look at the precious things of the shop, shall we? Which is worth more do you think?

