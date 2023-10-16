Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: G FUEL, Sonic Superstars

G Fuel Adds New Sonic The Hedgehog Flavor For Sonic Superstars

Amy Rose is getting a new G Fuel flavor, as SEGA has partnered with them once again for a special release tied to Sonic Superstars.

G Fuel has revealed a new video game-themed flavor today as they have partnered up with SEAG again to bring you a new Sonic The Hedgehog collaboration. This time, to celebrate the release of Sonic Superstars, the team has revealed a new Amy Rose-themed formula with Strawberry Shortcake. As they have done in the past,m you can get it in two different versions. The first is the standard tub of energy formula that sells for $36, while the other is a special Collector's Box for $60, which comes with the special 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup featuring Amy. We have more info about this flavor for you below.

"Any Sonic the Hedgehog fan knows that there's no one sweeter than Amy Rose, Sonic's pure-of-heart and eternally optimistic ally. That's why her G FUEL flavor is based on the sweetest of desserts: Strawberry Shortcake! Pink in color to match Amy's signature fur and fashion, this delectable flavor will help you feel like you're wielding the mighty Piko Piko Hammer! Shake it up with milk in the exclusive Amy Shaker Cup to unlock a tasty treat truly worthy of Team Rose!

"Unlike our "competitors" who rely on loads of sugar to provide you with a false sense of energy, we don't – Which means zero "crash." Caffeine is a natural stimulant consumed worldwide. The primary benefit is that of cognitive function stimulation – Essentially giving your mind a "jump start" when it needs it most. Our addition of a focus amino provides you with a unique edge that most other drinks on the market cannot. Just the right balance of antioxidants that work in tandem with our vitamin complex to promote healthy cell production. Our formula contains the perfect combination and subtle ratio of Vitamins C + E + B12 + B6."

