Gaming Rom-Com Dating and Dragons Arrives in December

Gamers look to get a little rom-com in their reading have a new book on the way, as Dating and Dragons arrives this December

Article Summary Get ready for a geeky rom-com with Dating and Dragons, releasing this December from Random House.

Join Quinn Norton in her quest for love and friendship through Dungeons & Dragons at her new high school.

Watch as sparks fly in a livestreamed D&D game full of strict rules, rivalry, and hidden feelings.

Enjoy romance, gaming fun, and laughs with relatable references and unforgettable characters.

Random House has revealed a new geeky rom-com novel on the way, as Dating and Dragons will be released later this December. Written by Kristy Boyce, who had previously penned Dungeons and Drama, it will take young adult readers on a brand new story of finding love through Dungeons & Dragons. The book will be released on Underlines, the YA branch of Random House, as it will be released on December 31, 2024, both physically and digitally, online and through book shops, with an audiobook option as well. We have more info about the title for you here as we now wait for it to arrive in about a month.

Dating and Dragons

Quinn Norton is starting over at a new high school and hopes that joining a D&D game will be the trick to making friends. The plan sounds even better when she's invited into a group that includes Logan Weber, the cute and charming guy she met on her first day of class. But this isn't your average D&D campaign— this group livestreams their games and enforces strict rules: no phones allowed, and no dating other group members. Quinn is willing to accept the rules, even if it makes Logan off-limits. She quickly learns that doing so won't be a problem since Logan goes from charismatic to insufferable as soon as she agrees to join. As their bickering—and bantering—intensifies inside and outside the game, Quinn can't help wondering: Is Logan's infuriating behavior a smokescreen for hidden feelings? Quinn is risking it all, and the twenty-sided dice are rolling!

Dating and Dragons has something for everyone—swoon-worthy romance with rivals to lovers and forbidden romance tropes for romance fans, immersive gameplay and references to the biggest RPG games and fandoms for gamers, and an embarrassing, meddling grandma for everyone who loves to laugh.

