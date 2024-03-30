Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills

General Mills Hypes Several Snacks Recipes & Snacks For NCAA Viewing

Looking for some snack suggestions for your NCAA basketball viewing? General Mills is promoting their snacks and some recipies.

Article Summary General Mills offers snack ideas for NCAA Basketball, including recipes.

Try Dunkaroos with chocolate cookies and double chocolate frosting.

Enjoy Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls, a classic game day snack.

Old El Paso introduces Stuffed Nachos and Taco Bites for easy meals.

General Mills decided to promote some of their favorite snacks in a new ad campaign this month with some special recipes for you to try during NCAA Basketball. A lot of this is basically a promotion for their food, as they want you to choose some sweet and savory items while watching one of the games. But the team has actually made some recipes to mix them up with as part of the move. This includes stuff such as their Ridiculously Good Ranch Dip, the Buffalo Ranch Pizza Rolls, the Salsa Bean Dip Rolls, and a few other choices. All while promoting Dunkaroos, Old El Paso nachos and taco bites, and Totinos Pizza Rolls.

Dunkaroos

This epic frosting and cookie dunking duo includes the Chocolate Cookies and Double Chocolate Frosting. The most epic frosting and cookie dunking duo, a snack the entire family will love. The perfect snack or lunch box dessert, this tasty treat is easy to take with you on the go. The convenient snack packs make it easier than ever to take on the go, whether to the park or on the way home from school. Try our Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles flavor as well.

Totino's Pizza Rolls

You know that classics are classics for a reason. Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Roll's turn a classic pizza topping into a tasty poppable bite. Instructions on the back, deliciousness on the inside. From quiet nights on the couch to catching the game with friends, Totino's Pepperoni Pizza Rolls are the perfect any-occasion snack.

Old El Paso Stuffed Nachos

Bring a restaurant favorite home with Old El Paso Stuffed Beef and Cheese Nachos! Each box contains 90 crispy, zesty tortilla crusts stuffed with mozzarella cheese, peppers, and beef. It's a crispy, cheesy southwest flavor the whole family will enjoy. Whether you need an afternoon pick me up or have guests coming over Old El Paso Stuffed Beef and Cheese Nachos are sure to surprise and delight.

Old El Paso Taco Bites

Anything Goes in Old El Paso so let your creativity and personal taste take centerplate. We've spent decades making Taco Night a little easier and lot more delicious! Our variety of crispy hard taco shells, delicious soft tortillas, flavorful seasonings and much more make it easy for you to create fresh and fun meals that please everyone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!