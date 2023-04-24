General Mills Introduces Several New Geeky Cereals & Snacks General Mills decided to release a number of new cereal items and snacks that feel more like geeky creations than food.

General Mills revealed a new set of items this past week for the geeky cereal and snack fan, as they have some bizarre items coming to stores. Chief among them that caught our eye was a brand new KitKat Cereal, which is basically what a lot of us have done anyway, which was wake up and eat a KitKat. As well as Golden Grahams Soft Baked Oat Bars, which basically look like Smores on a different level. We have the rundown of all the new additions below as they head to grocery stores soon!

General Mills Cereals

Kit Kat Cereal : Have a break! Introducing the new Kit Kat Cereal – chocolatey, crispy deliciousness in a bowl!

: Have a break! Introducing the new Kit Kat Cereal – chocolatey, crispy deliciousness in a bowl! Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches : Cinnamon Toast Crunch's latest innovation – Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches cereal – brings the delicious cake flavor to the cereal bowl. Every bite of Tres Leches Toast Crunch is packed with cinnamon and extra indulgent cinnamilk with the same crunchy texture you love from Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

: Cinnamon Toast Crunch's latest innovation – Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches cereal – brings the delicious cake flavor to the cereal bowl. Every bite of Tres Leches Toast Crunch is packed with cinnamon and extra indulgent cinnamilk with the same crunchy texture you love from Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Vanilla Spice Cheerios : Vanilla, spice and everything nice! The newest, permanent offering from Cheerios brings the O's you love, now with a touch of cinnamon and vanilla.

: Vanilla, spice and everything nice! The newest, permanent offering from Cheerios brings the O's you love, now with a touch of cinnamon and vanilla. Spider-Verse Cereal : Spider-Man is making a splash in his very own cereal! Fans can enjoy "spiderberry" flavored round puffs with marshmallows that look like the superhero's mask.

: Spider-Man is making a splash in his very own cereal! Fans can enjoy "spiderberry" flavored round puffs with marshmallows that look like the superhero's mask. Lucky Charms Minis : The Lucky Charms you know and love, now MINI! With adorable mini marshmallows in your favorite classic shapes, Lucky Charms Minis joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch, REESE'S PUFFS, Trix and now Cocoa Puffs for a fun new breakfast experience. Complete your mini house by building a mini art room using the cutouts from the back of box.

: The Lucky Charms you know and love, now MINI! With adorable mini marshmallows in your favorite classic shapes, Lucky Charms Minis joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch, REESE'S PUFFS, Trix and now Cocoa Puffs for a fun new breakfast experience. Complete your mini house by building a mini art room using the cutouts from the back of box. Cocoa Puffs Minis : The Cocoa Puffs you know and love, now MINI! With great chocolatey taste – in mini bites for more fun in your mouth – Cocoa Puffs Minis joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch, REESE'S PUFFS, Trix and now Lucky Charms for a fun new breakfast experience. Complete your mini house by building a mini game room using the cutouts from the back of box.

: The Cocoa Puffs you know and love, now MINI! With great chocolatey taste – in mini bites for more fun in your mouth – Cocoa Puffs Minis joins Cinnamon Toast Crunch, REESE'S PUFFS, Trix and now Lucky Charms for a fun new breakfast experience. Complete your mini house by building a mini game room using the cutouts from the back of box. Chex Maple Brown Sugar : The new offering from Chex cereal adds the classic breakfast flavor common in oatmeal, bars, nut butters and even breakfast sandwiches to convenient, nutritious and affordable ready-to-eat cereal. Made with real maple syrup, the new Maple Brown Sugar Chex has 25% less sugar per serving than the leading Maple Brown Sugar oatmeal, so you can get the same delicious flavor you love in the morning in a new way. This gluten free cereal is great for breakfast, snacking, or mixing!

: The new offering from Chex cereal adds the classic breakfast flavor common in oatmeal, bars, nut butters and even breakfast sandwiches to convenient, nutritious and affordable ready-to-eat cereal. Made with real maple syrup, the new Maple Brown Sugar Chex has 25% less sugar per serving than the leading Maple Brown Sugar oatmeal, so you can get the same delicious flavor you love in the morning in a new way. This gluten free cereal is great for breakfast, snacking, or mixing! :ratio KETO Friendly Chocolate Almond Granola : The latest granola from :ratio offers irresistible crunch and delicious chocolate taste with 1g of sugar per serving. Try the other flavors Coconut Almond and Toasted Almond.

: The latest granola from :ratio offers irresistible crunch and delicious chocolate taste with 1g of sugar per serving. Try the other flavors Coconut Almond and Toasted Almond. :ratio KETO Friendly Vanilla Almond Crunch Cereal: With 3g of sugar per serving, the new :ratio Vanilla Almond Crunch Cereal brings an irresistible crunch to a lightly sweetened cereal. Try the other flavors Maple Almond and Cinnamon Cranberry.

General Mills Snacks