Reese's Puffs Releases New Dragon Ball Z Limited-Edition Cereal Boxes

General Mills has a special set of Reese's Puffs boxes out on the market, as you can now collect seven different Dragon Ball Z designs.

General Mills has partnered up with Crunchyroll to bring Dragon Ball Z to a limited-edition set of Resse's Puffs cereal boxes. Much like the covers of cereal boxes when you were growing up, you're getting a small run of them featuring characters from the franchise on the front. Each box shows Goku front and center, as you can see here with a spoon in his hand, while the back features one of seven iconic characters from the series such as Piccolo, Trunks, Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.

The seven boxes have started showing up in stores and will be available nationwide now through the end of May, going for about $6 per mid-size box. But that's not all as! While each of the seven boxes is pretty cool and will no doubt be a collector's item for hardcore fans, there is an exclusive eighth box found only at Sam's Club. The eight's box features Shenron on the cover, as the Dragon God is surrounded by the seven Dragon Balls, with one of the seven characters on the back.

Aside from the design and the fact that it's a bigger box simply for being in Sam's Club, it's still a box of cereal. Just want to point that out and also say that feels like a missed opportunity to not have prizes in the box. That said, if you do decide to go out and collect all seven boxes, you can see here that they all fit together in one giant banner, starting with Piccolo on the far left and ending with Majin Buu on the far right, with Goku taking center stage. So there's your quest, Dragon Ball Z fans! Getting all 7 to make a giant cardboard poster.

