General Mills Releases Gingerbread Toast Crunch House Kit

In the mood to build a gungerbread house? General Mills have released the new Gingerbread Toast Crunch ceral with a special House Kit.

General Mills is closing out their holiday items of 2023 with one last special surprise, as they have released Gingerbread Toast Crunch with a special kit. First off, you have this entirely new cereal, which gives you the taste of gingerbread in the cereal you've known for years as a temporary treat for the holidays. However, they have also created an extra holiday treat for you and the family to make, as you can buy a Cin-Gerbread Toast Crunch House Kit. The kit basically comes with a box of cereal, as well as a few other items to help build the house, like icing and the physical walls and roof. As well as a special purple sweater with the house on it so you have an ugly Christmas sweater to match. You can get the cereal at your local grocery store right now, but if you're looking to get the House Kit, you can go online and snag it for $40.

An epic holiday kit complete with everything you'll need to enjoy not only Gingerbread Toast Crunch but also show off your gingerbread-building house skills! Take the gingerbread fun to the next level in honor of this brand-new cereal, as fans can also get their holiday on with a limited-edition Cin-Gerbread House Kit. The Cin-Gerbread House Kit has everything you need to build the perfect festive house – including an ugly holiday sweater emblazoned with the fan favorite Cinnamojis to celebrate in true CTC style while constructing your absurdly delicious masterpiece. Other kit items include:

Gingerbread pieces to create the house.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch ingredients, like the Betty Crocker Cinnamon Toast Crunch Icing to hold the foundation together; Gingerbread Toast Crunch cereal for the shingles, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust for a delicious, snow-covered finishing touch.

Punch-out Cinnamoji characters to decorate your finished product.

