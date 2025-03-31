Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Famous Amos, Ferrero, https://bleedingcool.com/tag/ferrero/

Famous Amos Launches New Campaign & 50th Anniversary Packaging

Famous Amos has launched a new campaign to celebrate their 50th Anniversary, along with a special new packaging paying homage to the past

Article Summary Famous Amos celebrates 50 years with special Collector's Edition packaging honoring its 1975 design.

The Ingredients for Success program supports early-stage Black entrepreneurs with $150,000 in annual awards.

Eligible businesses for the IFS program must be at least 90% Black-owned and operate for five years or less.

Judges include Wally Amos' son, Shawn Amos, and other renowned Black entrepreneurs and past IFS winners.

Ferrero North America has launched two different campaigns for Famous Amos this month, both tied to its 50th Anniversary. First off, all packaging has been swapped to a special Collector's Edition package, which you see below, honoring the original look and design from the 1975 packaging. Second, they have launched the 2025 Famous Amos Ingredients for Success (IFS), focusing on aiding Black business owners on the rise. We have more details about the latter for you below.

Famous Amos 2025 Ingredients for Success

Now in its fifth year, the IFS program creates pathways for early-stage Black business owners to thrive by providing a total of $150,000 in awards each year. IFS awards three recipients $50,000 in addition to mentorship and access to networking and educational resources. Created to honor the brand founder Wally Amos' legacy, IFS celebrates the qualities that make business owners unique and fosters long-term success for their companies. Eligible businesses must be: at minimum 90% Black-owned, in operation for five years or less, headquartered in the United States, and owned by individuals 21 years or older. Applications can be submitted at FamousAmosIngredientsForSuccess.com now through April 23, 2025. All qualified submissions are judged by a panel that includes renowned Black entrepreneurs. This year's panel of judges include:

Shawn Amos – Entrepreneur, author, and son of the late brand founder, Wally Amos

– Entrepreneur, author, and son of the late brand founder, Steve Canal – Founder of ONE Venture Group, best-selling author, and branding expert

– Founder of ONE Venture Group, best-selling author, and branding expert Brittany Rhodes – Founder of Math Equals Me and previous IFS winner

"Fifty years ago, my father put his dream into action and founded Famous Amos," said Shawn Amos. "Since then, it has grown to become a globally recognized brand, and I'm honored to be a part of its evolution. I'm also grateful to serve as a judge for the Ingredients for Success program during this monumental year. So many entrepreneurs deserve a chance to grow their business to reach its fullest potential. IFS builds upon the lessons from my father and provides resources to help others' business dreams become a reality."

