Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in The Daily LITG, 24th November 2023

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was popular yesterday, something I only have mental images from Amazing Spider-Man comic books.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade was popular yesterday, something I only have mental images from the comic books. Especially an Amazing Spider-Man crossover with Inferno at the time that Marvel had a presence in the parade.

With Spider-Man taking down his own Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloon, with a little meta-reference as to how Todd McFarlane was drawing Spider-Man those days…

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

