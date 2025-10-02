Posted in: Nerd Food, Pokémon, Pop Culture | Tagged: Campbell's, Campbell's Soup

Campbell's Partners With Pokémon For Special Collectible Cans

Campbell's has released several new cans of soup featuring Pokémon on the labels, all tied to a special sweepstakes event

Article Summary Campbell's partners with Pokémon for limited-edition collectible soup cans in stores nationwide.

Catch-a-Can Sweepstakes offers prizes for collecting four or all eight unique Pokémon-themed cans.

Top prizes include the exclusive Pewter City Special Stew can, a Nintendo Switch 2, and more collectibles.

Enter by snapping a photo with your cans and uploading it to Campbell's website by October 31, 2025.

The Campbell Soup Company and The Pokémon Company have come together for a new promotion and a special sweepstakes giveaway. For a limited time, you'll find Pokémon-labeled cans of various soups, which they are encouraging you to 'catch them all," and not just for collecting purposes. The company is holding a special sweepstakes where if you collect four of them you can enter for one prize, but if you cather all eight, you can enter for a bigger one. And what are you playing for, you may ask? This extra super collectible can that you see here with Brock on the lable, as well as a Nintendo Switch 2 with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and a Campbell's Pokémon Themed Bowl. We have the finer details below for you to check out, as the cans should be hitting shelves now.

Campbell's & Pokémon – Catch-a-Can Sweepstakes

It's time to put your can-catching skills to the test! Campbell's has launched the Catch-a-Can Sweepstakes, where those who collect the most of all eight Pokémon-themed cans will have a chance to win exclusive prizes. For one month only, if you can get your hands on all eight collectible Campbell's Pokémon themed soup cans, you can enter for a chance to win prizes like a Nintendo Switch 2 and a brand-new limited-edition collectible can … Campbell's Pokémon Pewter City Special Stew! Inspired by the Pokémon universe and the spirit of adventure, this can is a true collector's item, not available in stores—and only a few lucky fans will get to take it home.

Just like the games, some cans will be harder to find than others, but the more you collect, the higher chances you have to win exclusive prizes. More precisely, if you collect all 8 you will get the most exclusive prizes. All you have to do is:

Get your cans: Collect four or eight different Campbell's Pokémon character cans for a chance to win.

Snap your cans: Snap one clear image of you & your cans at home!

Submit your image: Upload for your chance to win.

Start collecting today in the soup aisle! Campbell's Condensed Kids Soup: Pokemon Shaped Pasta With Chicken in Chicken Broth is available nationally in stores and online. For more information on how to enter for a chance to win, check out Campbell's website. Sweepstakes begins 10/1/25 & ends 11:59:59 PM ET 10/31/25. Open only to legal 50 US & DC residents 18 years & older (19 & older for AL or NE, 21 for MS). Void where prohibited. Prizes include:

Grand prize: Campbell's Pokémon Pewter City Special Stew, Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Campbell's Pokémon Themed Bowl Criteria: Collect eight cans for your chance to win.

First prize: one custom Campbell's Pokémon Themed Bowl Criteria: Collect four+ cans for your chance to win.



