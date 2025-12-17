Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: christmas, Cup Noodles, Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster Wants To Save Your Office Party With Cup Noodles

Got a lame office Christmas party coming up? Joel Kim Booster wants to help save it with the help of the Cup Noodles team

Article Summary Cup Noodles partners with Joel Kim Booster to spice up dull office holiday parties this season

Enter the sweepstakes on Instagram for a shot at 500 Cup Noodles for your office and a visit from Joel himself

One runner-up scores 250 Cup Noodles to throw their own unforgettable office holiday party redo

"Do You. Eat Cup" campaign encourages people to celebrate the holidays authentically with Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles has teamed up with comedian Joel Kim Booster for a new sweepstakes, as they want to help save your lame office Christmas party. The team announced that they are holding a new contest to give one lucky winner 500 cups of their noodles to save the party with some of their food. All you need is an Instagram account and the ability to follow their rules. We have the finer details below, and best of luck to you keeping your party interesting!

Joel Kim Booster x Cup Noodles – Rescuing Your Holiday Office Party

From fictional office chaos to real office hero, Joel Kim Booster knows a thing or two about workplace antics from his role on Apple TV+'s Loot—and now he's bringing Cup Noodles to save your actual office party from disaster.

"Office parties don't have to be boring, lame or tame," said actor Joel Kim Booster. "I'm excited to reimagine the traditional holiday party with Cup Noodles and serve up food people genuinely enjoy."

"Between navigating family and work obligations, feeling the pressure to be merry all the time, and dealing with holiday burnout, the holiday season can often feel like a performance rather than a time to truly enjoy yourself," said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Priscila Stanton. "People are craving ways to celebrate that feel more authentic to them. Cup Noodles is giving fans the chance to do it their way – real comfort food and a celebration that actually feels like you."

How to Enter

Want Joel Kim Booster to rescue your office party? Between December 10 and December 24, follow @originalcupnoodles on Instagram and comment 'Office Party Rescue' and #CupNoodles_Sweepstakes on this post. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate party redo—the chance to re-gather your officemates with 500 Cup Noodles delivered and Joel himself showing up to make sure the party gets started right. One runner-up will receive 250 Cup Noodles to redo their office holiday party.

This moment is part of the newly launched "Do You. Eat Cup" brand marketing campaign giving Cup Noodles lovers permission to indulge in their cravings with unapologetic abandon. Because Cup Noodles isn't for your "best" self, it's for your "real" self, even at your holiday office party.

