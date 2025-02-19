Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cookies, harry potter, Keebler

Keebler Announces Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies

Keebler has a new limited edition cooking coming out as they have made some Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies

Ferrero revealed a new Keebler coolie on the way, as the new limited edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies are coming soon. In a new partnership with Warner Bros, they have taken the butterbeer flavor (cream soda and butterscotch) and have thrown it onto the popular cookie, complete with designs from the film series. They're also attaching info to every box to possibly win tickets to attend the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe, slated to happen on May 22, 2025. We have more details below as they are hitting shelves soon for about $5 a box.

Keebler Limited Edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudges Stripes Cookies

The limited-time release is a celebratory take on the popular wizarding beverage, featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch that witches and wizards everywhere know and love. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films. Beyond the delectable cookie, fans can scan the QR code on the packaging to unlock even more magic on Keebler's Open for Magic digital content hub, full of interactive games and recipes. During Butterbeer season, families can test their fandom through Keebler's Harry Potter Trivia game and enter for a chance to win daily and weekly prizes, including a grand prize of a family trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

"Our goal is to spread magic to families in delicious ways that create more meaningful moments, and what better way to do so than to partner with a franchise that's all about magic?" said Kim Thomas, Brand Manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "We're honored to bring this signature flavor to an iconic Keebler cookie that gives consumers a fun and tasty way to celebrate the first-ever Butterbeer Season."

