Keebler Reveals New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Limited-Time Cookies

Keebler has a brand new cookie coming out as part of the promotion for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as we're getting special Fudge Stripes

Cookies mimic Beetlejuice's iconic black-and-white striped suit, available nationwide for $4.80.

Unlock spooky fun with Beetlejuice-themed games, recipes, and more via Keebler's QR code on packaging.

Keebler teams with Warner Bros. Discovery for magical moments around the new Beetlejuice film.

Ferrero revealed a brand new crossover cookie from Keebler this week as they are going all-in on the promotion for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with some limited-time cookies. The company is producing a new line of dark chocolate and vanilla Fudge Stripes, clearly designed to take after the iconic black-and-white striped outfit for the Ghost with the Most. It is nice getting a mostly chocolate cookie in this form, even if it is for a short time. The cookies have officially hit the market this weekend, so you should be able to find them alongside their other items. We have more info from the announcement below, as we suspect they'll only be around for a few months until the film is out of theaters.

Keebler Limited-Edition Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Fidge Strips

Crafted by Ernie and the Elves in the Hollow Tree, Keebler's limited-edition cookie features a first-of-its-kind black-and-white format with a delicious dark chocolate shortbread cookie, topped with vanilla-flavored fudge stripes that mimic Beetlejuice's iconic suit. In addition to the limited-edition cookies, consumers can unlock the door to more spooky fun with Beetlejuice through Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub, full of family-friendly content, games, and recipes inspired by the film. Families can access the site by scanning the QR code on the packaging. You can shop Keebler's Limited-Edition "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes for a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide.

"We're thrilled to introduce this partnership to our classic Fudge Stripes portfolio, providing a fun take on the classic black-and-white-striped suit that Beetlejuice fans know and love," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing, Keebler Brand. "At Keebler, we strive to create magical moments for families and what better way to do so than by partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring some tasty moments to the highly anticipated new film."

