Krispy Kreme Celebrates Pac-Man's 45th With New Doughnut Designs

For a limited time at Krispy Kreme, you can celebrate Pac-Man's 45th Anniversary with a new offering of fresh doughnut designs

Three limited-edition Pac-Man themed doughnuts are now available at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops.

The collection features unique flavors, colorful designs, and comes in a special Pac-Man themed dozen box.

Fans can celebrate Pac-Man Day by enjoying these playful doughnuts with friends and family while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme announced a new collaboration with Bandai Namco this week, as they are also getting in on the Pac-Man 45th Anniversary with a new set of doughnut designs. As you can see here, for a limited time, you can get three distinct kinds of doughnuts designed with characters and items from the iconic 1980 arcade title, each of them with their own flavor and offerings. Its another fun way to celebrate the game's legacy if you're really into it and love their brand of doughnuts. We have the details about it below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties.

Krispy Kreme x Pac-Man

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating U.S. shops, the Krispy Kreme x Pac-Man Collection features three new doughnuts in a nostalgic custom Pac-Man game dozen box that's the sweetest Pac-Man level ever. Pac-Man is one of the most recognized video game characters of all time and has made an impact on the world by connecting with people across ages, borders and genders through the power of play for over 45 years, just as Krispy Kreme connects people through the sweetness of enjoying and sharing doughnuts.

Pac-Man Party Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with yellow buttercreme flavored icing, sprinkled with celebration sprinkles and topped with a Pac-Man piece.

an Original Glazed Doughnut piped with yellow buttercreme flavored icing, sprinkled with celebration sprinkles and topped with a Pac-Man piece. Team Ghost Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in black icing, decorated with Pac-Man maze and topped with Team Ghosts piece.

an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate flavored Kreme, dipped in black icing, decorated with Pac-Man maze and topped with Team Ghosts piece. Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut – an unglazed shell doughnut filled with strawberry flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and topped with white sprinkles and green leaf icing.

"These all-new Pac-Man doughnuts are sweetest in multi-player mode. So, press start on a dozen and chomp on a maze of flavors with family, friends and coworkers," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Growth Officer. "Partnering with Bandai Namco and Pac-Man is a new high score of sweetness."

"This year marks an incredible milestone as we celebrate Pac-Man's legacy and his 45 years of impact," said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president, business innovation and licensing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, another beloved iconic brand, to deliver a sweet experience for fans to enjoy just in time for Pac-Man Day."

