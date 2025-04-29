Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Lipton, pepsico

Lipton Announces New Fusions Lemonade Iced Tea

Lipton is introducing a new fusion line of drinks headed into the Summer, as they revealed the Fusions Lemonade Iced Tea today

These are Lipton’s first-ever lemonade iced teas, debuting in time for the summer season

Exclusive sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win getaways to towns with “summer” in the name

To enter the sweepstakes, post with #LiptonSummerSweepstakes and follow Lipton Iced Tea on social media

PepsiCo has revealed two new flavors being added to the Lipton line, as they are releasing the new Fusions Lemonade Iced Teas. This is their first-ever lemonade iced tea they're introducing for the Summer, with both of them being infused with fruit flavors. Those flavors will be Strawberry Lemonade and Pineapple Mango Lemonade. As part of the promotion for this, they are launching these in select cities that all have the word "summer" in the city name as part of a sweepstakes, which we have the details of below.

Lipton Fusions Lemonade Iced Tea

Across the country, there are a dozen towns where summer never ends – no matter the season – because it's in their name. Places like Summer City, MD, Summertown, TN, and El Verano, CA — where it's always sunny, at least on paper. To help fans embrace the season, Lipton Iced Tea is giving away getaways to two summer-namesake towns and making the escape even sweeter by providing enough Lipton Fusions for the whole group to enjoy.

From April 29 until May 13, fans can enter to win a getaway for themselves and up to three guests to their choice of Summerland, CA or Summerville, SC. To enter, fans can comment with the hashtag #LiptonSummerSweepstakes on the Lipton Iced Tea Facebook post, or by posting a photo with their favorite Lipton Iced Tea flavor to Instagram and/or TikTok tagging @LiptonIceTea along with the hashtag. Fans will also need to follow Lipton Iced Tea on the channel they post their entry to.

"Lipton Iced Tea has always been synonymous with the carefree joy of summer, and with the launch of Lipton Fusions, now everyone can enjoy that 'Lipton Taste, Summer Feeling' all year long," said Zach Harris, Vice President/General Manager, Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America. "We are excited for our fans to embrace these refreshing new flavors with the same enthusiasm they have for the season itself."

