Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: album, Greatest Hates Volume III, Liquid Death

Liquid Death Releases Third Dance-Pop Album Featuring Tony Hawk

Canned water company Liquid Death has a new album of music featuring people like Mark McGrath, Frank Iero, and Tony Hawk.

Liquid Death has decided to release another music album, as they have collected a few different people to sing on Greatest Hates Volume III. What exactly is this album concept, you may ask? The company has written songs made up almost entirely of hate comments they have received over time on both their social media platforms, as well as news stories and reviews written about their products. Essentially, recycling what other people wrote about them into '80s pop hits. Which is an ingenious way to use hate directed at you that (as a website that gets hate comments almost daily) we really appreciate. Starting today, you can check out this new 10-track album on both YouTube and Spotify, as we have more info on the album for you below.

"The 10-track 80's dance-pop album features guest performances from big names like Tony Hawk, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), Tony Kanal (No Doubt), and more. This is the third album from Liquid Death, featuring real hate comments they've received on social media and across the internet, and the first album outside of the punk and metal genres."

Liquid Death – Greatest Hates Volume III

Worst Name For A Water Company (Guest vocals by Tony Hawk & Jason Ellis; Chris Cole on Guitar) F*ck Whoever Started This (Frank Iero on Guitar) You Deserve Your Mouth P*ssed In (Guest vocals by Toby Morse, Jen Razavi, Shapel Lacey, & Chris Cole) Disappointed & Dissatisfied (Guest vocals by Aaron Thompson) It's Dumb And I Won't Buy It (Guest vocals by Jen Razavi) I'd Rather Die There's Not Even Alcohol In It This Is Very Demonic (Tony Kanal on bass, Tony Hajjar on drums, Guest vocals by Jen Razavi) Go F*ck Yourself (Guest vocals by Kaleigh Goldsworthy) Rather Cut My Own D*ck Off (Guest vocals by Mark McGrath)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!