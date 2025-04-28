Posted in: Marvel Studios, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: marvel, thunderbolts, wheaties

Marvel's Thunderbolts* Grace The Box Of Wheaties

Wheaties is getting a new set of figures on the box, as Marvel's Thunderbolts* will be added to your morning cereal in May

Article Summary Marvel's Thunderbolts are featured on limited-edition Wheaties boxes launching in May 2025.

This collectible promo is available via the Wheaties website for a short time, while supplies last.

The box design highlights the Thunderbolts' antihero team and Marvel Studios branding.

Fans can buy the keepsake box with or without a protective acrylic case for display or collection.

General Mills and Marvel Studios have partnered up for a brand new promotion, as the Thunderbolts* will be put on boxes of Wheaties next month. As you can see here, the cast has been added to a new edition of the cereal, much like they've done with other pop culture crossovers in the past. (Yes, fans of the athlete-specific cereal, they have put non-athletes and fictional characters on the box before.) Starting on May 2 and running for a very limited time, you can buy one of these boxes from the Wheaties website, while supplies last, for you to collect or whatever you decide to do with it after. We have more details about the promotion for you here.

Thunderbolts* x Wheaties

An allusion to Wheaties first made its Thunderbolts* debut in the movie's Big Game trailer, followed up by larger-than-life cereal-box-shaped standees for the film that popped up in theaters nationwide. Now, this crossover is leaping out of the cinematic universe into your fingertips with a limited-edition drop fans won't want to miss. The collectible Wheaties cereal box design showcases the film's ensemble cast of disillusioned castoffs and antiheroes who unite for a high-stakes mission. Featuring the Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* logo reimagined through a Wheaties lens, the film-inspired box won't include cereal, but fans will have the option to purchase it with or without a protective acrylic case so they can display and preserve this collector's item however they choose.

"For more than a century, Wheaties has celebrated greatness across sports, culture and entertainment. Teaming up with Marvel Studios for Thunderbolts* allows us to embrace a new kind of champion — one that defies expectations," said KC Glaser, senior brand experience manager at General Mills. "This limited-edition release is designed for both Super Hero fans and cereal lovers alike, offering a unique way to celebrate the arrival of Marvel Studios' most unconventional team."

