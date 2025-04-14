Posted in: Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: kool-aid, nike, Nike Ja 2, shoes, sneakers

Nike Partners With Kool-Aid For New Sneaker Collection

Nike and Kool-Aid have come together for a new shoe collection, offering two different sneaker designs between May and July

Kool-Aid announced today that they have partnered with Nike for a special collaboration and are releasing a new limited collection. The company will be making two different designs of the Nike Ja 2, one to be released in May and the other in July. Both of these will feature special colorways matching different flavor packs. The first one will drop on May 16, and you can sign up to get them starting May 2 on a special activation page. W have more details from today's reveal below.

Nike x Kool-Aid

Inspired by Ja's life growing up in South Carolina, he wanted the sneaker colorways to nod to the special memories at his grandma's house. "I remember my grandma always having some Kool-Aid in the fridge and that's part of my special childhood memories," says Morant. Kool-Aid and Nike drew inspiration from Ja's favorite Kool-Aid flavors to help with the design of the shoe. The result is a collaboration that is fun, colorful and energetic, mirroring Ja's personality on and off the court.

In addition to Ja's favorite flavors, the new Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 celebrates fans mixing different Kool-Aid flavors to create their own custom blend –currently trending on TikTok with 26MM videos. That same spirit of creativity and expression is what inspired the sneakers' bold colorway and playful details The collection will have two drops for fans – the first in May, followed by a second drop in July. The first drop features a mix of performance and personality, with details including:

A bold, two-tone color gradient inspired by Ja's favorite Kool-Aid flavors– Blue Raspberry and Cherry, blending into Orange and Lemon Lime on the sole

The Kool-Aid man breaking through a wall, the iconic "Ohhh Yeah!" catchphrase, Ja's "12 AM" text and a glow-in-the-dark outsole

The July drop will build on the collab with a boldness and freshness that we see Ja bring to the culture of basketball every day. Details include:

Colorways inspired by the iconic Kool-Aid red that is synonymous with the Kool-Aid Man

The same signature details as the May drop, including the Kool-Aid man breaking through a wall, the iconic "Ohhh Yeah!" catchphrase, Ja's "12 AM" text and a glow-in-the-dark outsole

