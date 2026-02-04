Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ghost Face Vodka, Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard Announces New Ghost Face Vodka
Matthew Lillard has a new liquor coming through Macabre Spirits tied to the Scream franchise with the reveal of Ghost Face Vodka
Actor Matthew Lillard has announced a brand new liquor on the way from Macabre Spirits, as he channels both his past and present with Ghost Face Vodka. Along with co-founder and screenwriter Justin Ware, the two have partnered with Fun World, the owners of the now-iconic Ghost Face mask, to release a vodka worthy of a modern-day horror-movie villain. Just in tiem for the release of Scream 7, set to arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026. The vodka will go on sale via Macabre's website in a direct-to-consumer system on February 9, 2026, with a complete package going for $160. For now, we have more details about it below, along with a quote from Lillard on the latest spirit.
Ghost Face Vodka
Crafted for those who appreciate their spirits as pure as the screams in a horror theater, Ghost Face Vodka is a classic, clean spirit distilled in Germany from 100% non-GMO potatoes. Naturally gluten-free, it offers an imminently smooth, creamy mid-palate and a silky finish. Whether served neat or in a signature cocktail, Ghost Face Vodka is a sophisticated addition to any bar. True to Macabre Spirits' commitment to creating a collectible spirits experience that goes above and beyond, Ghost Face Vodka will be launching as a limited-time-only premium box including:
- The Bottle: Multi-faceted Italian glass with premium tactile labeling worthy of display
- Hand-Signed Autograph: Available with this release only, every bottle label in this collectible edition will be hand-signed by the original Ghost Face himself, Matthew Lillard (but please note: supplies are deadly limited and will run out!)
- Collectible Box: Each bottle arrives in a sleek, limited-edition collector's box
- Glasses and Pins: The bottle is accompanied by exclusive Ghost Face Vodka pins and custom glassware available only in this set
- Killer Bash Game: A QR Code on the back of every bottle links to GFV Killer Bash, a brand-new social party game developed exclusively for Ghost Face Vodka
"At Macabre Spirits, we love creating premium spirit experiences for the horror community," said Lillard. "I've had a long, lovely history with that mask, so getting to work with Fun World to bring the iconic Ghost Face mask into a whole new space felt full-circle. It's a chance to give fans something premium, something collectible, and something that tastes incredible—just in time for me to return to the scene of the crime this February."