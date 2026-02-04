Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ghost Face Vodka, Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard Announces New Ghost Face Vodka

Matthew Lillard has a new liquor coming through Macabre Spirits tied to the Scream franchise with the reveal of Ghost Face Vodka

Article Summary Matthew Lillard unveils Ghost Face Vodka, inspired by Scream and released through Macabre Spirits.

Premium vodka distilled in Germany from 100% non-GMO potatoes, offering a smooth, gluten-free taste.

Limited edition box includes hand-signed bottle by Lillard, collector’s box, glasses, pins, and more.

Each bottle features a QR code linking to the exclusive GFV Killer Bash party game for fans.

Actor Matthew Lillard has announced a brand new liquor on the way from Macabre Spirits, as he channels both his past and present with Ghost Face Vodka. Along with co-founder and screenwriter Justin Ware, the two have partnered with Fun World, the owners of the now-iconic Ghost Face mask, to release a vodka worthy of a modern-day horror-movie villain. Just in tiem for the release of Scream 7, set to arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026. The vodka will go on sale via Macabre's website in a direct-to-consumer system on February 9, 2026, with a complete package going for $160. For now, we have more details about it below, along with a quote from Lillard on the latest spirit.

Ghost Face Vodka

Crafted for those who appreciate their spirits as pure as the screams in a horror theater, Ghost Face Vodka is a classic, clean spirit distilled in Germany from 100% non-GMO potatoes. Naturally gluten-free, it offers an imminently smooth, creamy mid-palate and a silky finish. Whether served neat or in a signature cocktail, Ghost Face Vodka is a sophisticated addition to any bar. True to Macabre Spirits' commitment to creating a collectible spirits experience that goes above and beyond, Ghost Face Vodka will be launching as a limited-time-only premium box including:

The Bottle : Multi-faceted Italian glass with premium tactile labeling worthy of display

Hand-Signed Autograph : Available with this release only, every bottle label in this collectible edition will be hand-signed by the original Ghost Face himself, Matthew Lillard (but please note: supplies are deadly limited and will run out!)

Collectible Box : Each bottle arrives in a sleek, limited-edition collector's box

Glasses and Pins : The bottle is accompanied by exclusive Ghost Face Vodka pins and custom glassware available only in this set

Killer Bash Game : A QR Code on the back of every bottle links to GFV Killer Bash , a brand-new social party game developed exclusively for Ghost Face Vodka

"At Macabre Spirits, we love creating premium spirit experiences for the horror community," said Lillard. "I've had a long, lovely history with that mask, so getting to work with Fun World to bring the iconic Ghost Face mask into a whole new space felt full-circle. It's a chance to give fans something premium, something collectible, and something that tastes incredible—just in time for me to return to the scene of the crime this February."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!