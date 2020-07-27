Metallica Mondays Bring Justice To All For This Weeks Show

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from September 23rd, 1989, on the Damaged Justice Tour. This is a bootleg show from way back in the day, so the footage will be pretty raw, but paired with the soundboard tape, so it will be crisp. …And Justice For All gets a heavy focus here, and Metallica play a spirited show from the glory days. Check out the setlist below.

Metallica Live September 23rd, 1989 Setlist

Blackened

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Harvester of Sorrow

The Four Horsemen

The Thing That Should Not Be

Bass Solo

Master of Puppets

Fade to Black

Seek and Destroy

…And Justice for All

ENCORE

One

Creeping Death

Guitar Solo

Battery

ENCORE #2

Last Caress

Am I Evil? (Band Switch: James – Drums, Lars – Vocals, Kirk – Bass, Jason – Guitar)

Whiplash

ENCORE #3

Motorbreath

Breadfan

Donate If You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. You can read more about the foundation here.