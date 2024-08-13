Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Monsters Cereals

Monsters Cereals Are Back For Halloween With Marshmallow Pets

General Mills have brought back their line of Monsters Cereals in time for Halloween, as they have added new marshmallow "pets"

Count Chocula now features spider-shaped marshmallows alongside classic chocolate cereal bits.

Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and Carmella Creeper boast new marshmallow pets like bats, cats, and snakes.

A family-size mix of all four cereals is available at Sam's Club for a spooky breakfast blend.

General Mills has officially brought back their line of Monsters Cereals for fans to purchase during Halloween, with a new addition and marshmallows. This year they have brought back all four flavors with Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Carmella Creeper, each of which is now accompanied by a Frightful Friend pet, designed to be a festive marshmallow added to each cereal. What's more, they've mixed all four cereals into one for a Family Size version, where you can have all of the characters mixed together for a haunting cereal taste. If you happen to be a Sam's Club member, you'll find exclusive options with more colorful options for all four. We have more details below as they are on shelves now.

Monsters Cereals – 2024 Edition

Frightful Friends: It's a spooky pet party! The Monsters Cereals you know and love are all joined by their scary sidekicks in this epic mashup of all frightful Monsters flavors, now with new pet-shaped marshmallows! From spiders to snakes, Monsters' creepy critter friends are here to add even more mischief to Halloween.

Count Chocula with Igor the Spider: Chocolatey, classic cereal bits are mixed with spider-shaped marshmallows. Igor is Count Chocula's loyal guard spider and sidekick.

Franken Berry with Bennie the Bat: The berry-delicious cereal is joined by bat-shaped marshmallows in honor of Bennie, Franken Berry's best bud who has a wicked sense of humor and wonky sonar.

Boo Berry with Meow Berry the Cat: The irresistible berry cereal incorporates cat-shaped marshmallows as an ode to Boo Berry's feline friend. When Meow Berry disappears, there's not a ghost of a chance at finding her.

Carmella Creeper with Scratch the Snake: The newest cereal of the crew combines caramel apple cereal with snake-shaped marshmallows. Scratch has serious attitude and crazy-good rhythm, making him the perfect partner-in-crime for the edgy zombie DJ.

