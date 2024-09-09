Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: MTN DEW, pepsico

Mountain Dew Brings Back The Spooky Season Mystery Flavor For 2024

In what's become a Halloween tradition for Mountain Dew, they will bring back the Spooky Season Mystery Flavor for October 2024

Article Summary Mountain Dew brings back the VooDoo Mystery Flavor for Halloween 2024, available from September 9.

Available in regular and Zero Sugar versions in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs until October's end.

For the first time, VooDoo flavor can be enjoyed frozen at Circle K locations with a collectible cup.

Circle K's exclusive Froster cup features a glow-in-the-dark lid and hybrid straw, available for $7.99.

Mountain Dew will be bringing back a Halloween tradition this season as the annual VooDoo Mystery Flavor returns for 2024. Starting today, September 9, you'll be able to find the mystery flavor in stores, as they have created a new limited-edition flavor for you to take your best guess and figure out what it is. But you can only get it in regular and Zero Sugar flavors in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs. As usual, the color is somewhat clear to hide the real contents, but would it be any fun if it was just colored orange? We have more info on the flavor below as it will be available through the end of October.

MTN DEW Voo-Dew 2024

It's about that time of year, spooky season! For the sixth year in a row and back by popular demand, Mountain Dew is bringing back its much-anticipated Halloween tradition by releasing an all-new mystery flavor of MTN DEW Voo-Dew. Each year, MTN DEW Voo-Dew takes thrill seekers on an epic taste adventure by merging a mystery treat with the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew, to unleash a daring new flavor that inspires fans to gather with their crew for a damn good time during the Halloween season.

For the first time ever, fans can enjoy the MTN DEW Voo-Dew mystery flavor in a frozen format when visiting Circle K locations nationwide. Mountain Dew has exclusively partnered with Circle K to introduce a Froster version of MTN DEW Voo-Dew – an extra special treat for fans to indulge in throughout the Halloween season. Along with the exclusive new offering at Circle K, fans can purchase a color-changing collectible MTN DEW Voo-Dew Froster cup for $7.99, which includes their first fill for free. The cup also comes with a glow-in-the-dark lid and a hybrid straw and shoe charm.

