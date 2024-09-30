Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, nerds

Nerds Has Two New Gummy Clusters For Football Season

Ferrara has two new versions of the Nerds Gummy Clusters available, as these limited-time flavors are available for football season

Ferrara has released two new packs of Nerds Gummy Clusters for you to try out, which will only be available during the current football season. The company has made two distinct flavors, as you can now get your hands on either Grape Strawberry Blitz or Berry Punch Rush, both of which mix two flavors into one gummy cluster combination. What's more, they're holding a sweepstakes with both flavors, which you can learn more about on the event's website. We have more info below as both flavors are only available during this football season.

Nerds Gummy Clusters – Grape Strawberry Blitz vs. Berry Punch Rush

The new Nerds Gummy Clusters candy takes on a fun play into the world of football with "rival" flavors, featuring an all-star flavor up against a rookie flavor. Grape Strawberry Blitz honors the original and iconic flavor combination Nerds candy is known for in its classic dual chamber box, taking fans on a multisensorial experience now available in Gummy Clusters. Its "rival" rookie flavor – Berry Punch Rush – features a new, delicious, and exciting raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination. Sports are made for rivalries – and sports rivalries are born through the emotional rollercoaster of a triumphant, last-minute victory or an agonizing defeat. There is nothing more tenacious than rivalries on the gridiron, and there's no better game day treat than Nerds Gummy Clusters candy.

"What a year it has been for the Nerds Gummy Clusters brand. The candy has been everywhere in consumers' cultural zeitgeist," said Joey Rath, Nerds Brand Director, Ferrara. "We have seen social media conversations asking if there will be new flavors, from everyday consumers to professional athletes, influencers, and more. We answered the call and couldn't be more excited to bring to life these new limited-time flavors. You can be the ultimate champion of the season if you bring Nerds Gummy Clusters to your next game day watch party."

