The Royal Mail To Release Dungeons & Dragons Postage Stamps

The Royal Mail joins USPS in releasing a new set of Dungeons & Dragons postage stamps as part of the game's 50th Anniversary.

The Royal Mail of the United Kingdom will be joining the United States Postal Service in releasing a line of Dungeons & Dragons postage stamps. Working with Wizards of the Coast, the postal service has set up a line of stamps and products to be sold through their website, featuring artwork of different iconic creatures, character classes, and more, with all of the artwork being created by artist Wayne Reynolds. The release is being done in conjunction with the game's 50th Anniversary. What's more, aside from being collectible, the stamps can be used to actually mail out letters. We have full details below as they are currently up for pre-order.

The Royal Mail x Dungeons & Dragons

D&D is often cited as the first modern role-playing game, and it is currently estimated there are over 64 million fans worldwide. It is hugely popular in the UK. All 14 stamps in the set have been illustrated by British artist Wayne Reynolds, with 11 images being specially commissioned for this set. Reynolds has previously produced illustrations for various D&D games, handbooks and guides for more than 20 years. The main set of eight stunning stamps features a selection of iconic monsters from the game: Red Dragon, Owlbear, Vecna, Gelatinous Cube, Mind Flayer, Mimic, Displacer Beast, and Beholder.

When an ultraviolet light is shone over the stamps in the main set, a special surprise will be revealed. Four stamps show the D&D ampersand logo. The other four show a graphic that is relevant to the monster featured on the stamp – Red Dragon (dragon head), Vecna (skull), Mimic, and the Beholder. Each of these four fluorescent graphics was created for the 50th anniversary. A further six stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, depict dynamic images of a party of adventuring heroes that might be played in the game, including a Tiefling Rogue, Human Bard, Halfling Cleric, Elf Fighter, Dwarf Paladin, and Dragonborn Wizard.

"For fifty years, Dungeons & Dragons has enabled millions of fans across the world to enjoy using their imaginations and immersing themselves in a magical world," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy. We are delighted that this creative and exciting role-playing game is celebrated using Britain's Wayne Reynolds' unique illustrations."

"Building on Hasbro's existing work with Royal Mail, we're honored to release this beautiful collection of stamps, officially approved by HM King Charles III, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game," said Dan Rawson, Global Play Lead, Dungeons & Dragons at Wizards of the Coast. "With stunning art from long-time Dungeons & Dragons artist Wayne Reynolds showcasing our adventuring heroes and fearsome creatures, we're sure these items will be treasured by D&D fans and stamp collectors alike."

"Being asked to design the Dungeons & Dragons stamps for Royal Mail was a massive honor for me," said Wayne Reynolds. "As a British artist it was a wonderful opportunity to be able to contribute artwork that I'd created as a long-running D&D fantasy artist to something I consider to be an iconic institution. I get the opportunity to see my artwork on stamp!"

