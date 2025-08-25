Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Reveals Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee

Will you save the pumpkins this Fall? Sonic Drive-In wants to with their new Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Croissant Bites

Enjoy rich, cold brew coffee blended with salted caramel, toffee, and topped with creamy cold foam for $2.99.

Pair your new coffee with Salted Caramel Croissant Bites, available in a 4-pack on the Sonic $1.99 Menu.

Sonic promotes saving pumpkins this autumn with these indulgent, non-pumpkin fall treats for a limited time.

Sonic Drive-In wants to save the punpkins this fall by offering a non-pumpkin spide alternative with their new Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Croissant Bites. The crew is addressing the "super serious" problem of how many pumpkins are sacrificed in the name of spiced pumpkin foods every Autumn, and they want you to do your part in saving them by ordering something in salted caramel. Its a clever way in getting two new items across that are being added to the menu shortly, while also having a little bit of fun about it. The team even made a PSA, which you can check out here. We have more details and a quote from the company below from today's announcement.

Sonic Drive-In – Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Croissant Bites

Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee: Smooth cold brew is layered with rich salted caramel and buttery toffee, poured over signature Sonic ice and topped with creamy cold foam and crunchy salted toffee pieces. The Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee is priced at just $2.99 for a 20-ounce size.

Flaky, golden pastries dusted with a caramel sugar blend. The Salted Caramel Croissant Bites come in a 4-piece pack for only $1.99 as part of the Sonic $1.99 Menu and are perfect for dunking or sharing.

"Fall flavors don't have to mean pumpkin spice on repeat. With the new Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Salted Caramel Croissant Bites, Sonic is stepping in to give pumpkins a much-needed break, all while giving guests something just as craveable," said Barb Williams, Vice President of Category Management at Sonic. "Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee is the perfect sweet and creamy pick-me-up. And when paired with Croissant Bites, it's the ultimate fall duo for guests who want their daily boost with a side of indulgence."

