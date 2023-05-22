Perdue Decided To Make Beer That Tastes Like Chicken Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer is out on the market, in case you wanted a beer to grill with, or one that simply tastes like roasted chicken.

Probably one of the weirdest nerdy food items we will get in 2023, Perdue has decided to release a new beer flavor that tastes like roasted chicken. You may be saying to yourself, "So it tastes like nothing?" This might be true in other circumstances, however, Perdue Beer Can Chicken Beer is a brand new concoction made in partnership with the Torch & Crown Brewing Company, as they have gone out of their way to create a new flavor that is essentially a honey double-citrus summer ale. It has been brewed with citra hops and grilled chicken seasonings, including rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn. This has literally been designed to both be a drinkable product, as well as an aid to backyard grillers who are looking to make their own version of beer can chicken at their next BBQ. We have a couple of quotes from both parties about this new creation for you below as it is available now.

"Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best," said Julie Lehman, Perdue Vice President of Marketing. "As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken – always with a fresh, whole Perdue chicken – with maximum flavor each and every time."

"As a company passionate about unique craft beers, we were so excited when Perdue approached us to collaborate on the perfect beer can chicken beer because of all the endless flavor opportunities," said Joe Correia, Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Torch & Crown Brewing Company. "We're very happy with how the beer turned out as it perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings to help maximize the flavor of any Perdue grilled or smoked chicken."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!