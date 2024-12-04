Pepsio & Shaq Come Together For The Mini Holiday Baking Show

Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, Pepsi Gingerbread, Shaquille O'neal

Pepsi & Shaq Come Together For New Gingerbread Flavor

Shaquille O’Neal and Pepsi have come together to promote their latest flavor for the holidays, as Pepsi Gingerbread is now on shelves

PepsiCo has teamed up with NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal to promote their latest flavor for the holidays, as you can get your hands on Pepsi Gingerbread. As you might suspect, the flavor is Pepsi with a hint of gingerbread, just in time to remind you of the holiday season. As part of the promotion, Shaq stars in a new shorthand series that is basically a set of commercials for the new mini-can version, which they're calling The Mini Holiday Baking Show. We have more info about the promotion for you below.

Pepsi Gingerbread

Fans can experience the magic of the holidays with Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans while supplies last. This limited-edition flavor blends the classic refreshing sweet and citrus fizz of Pepsi, with a festive blend of brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and molasses flavor, adding depth and warmth to create a delicious new way to celebrate the season. Starting now, fans eager to get their hands on the limited-edition flavor must act fast by visiting TikTok (@Pepsi) or the website.

TikTok: Fans can get a FREE Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Can while supplies last by purchasing two 10-packs of Pepsi Mini Cans (7.5-ounces) in any other following flavors: Original and Wild Cherry via the brand's TikTok Shop (@Pepsi).

Fans can get a FREE Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Can while supplies last by purchasing two 10-packs of Pepsi Mini Cans (7.5-ounces) in any other following flavors: Original and Wild Cherry via the brand's TikTok Shop (@Pepsi). Brand Giveaway: Fans can visit the Pepsi Drops platform to enter for a chance to score Pepsi Zero Sugar Gingerbread Mini Cans now through December 11. Winners will be selected based on all qualifying entries. Full terms and conditions apply. Please visit Pepsi.com/official-rules for more information.

The Mini Holiday Baking Show

In a special feature, The Mini Holiday Baking Show, now available on the brand's YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels, Shaq brings his signature humor to a holiday baking competition, getting literal with his liberal use of Pepsi Zero Sugar as "baking soda." The result is a sweet and surprising twist, a gingerbread-flavored cola masterpiece that leaves his rivals grasping at (candy) straws. Known for his larger-than-life personality, Shaq takes a less-than-serious approach to the challenge, bending the rules in pursuit of his self-proclaimed title of G.B.O.A.T. (Greatest Baker of All Time). Viewers can enjoy Shaq's unique baking attempts as he crafts a "Shaqalicious" gingerbread shack, infusing the competition with his creativity, humor, and (questionable) technical skills.

