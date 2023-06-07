Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kelloggs, pringles

Pringles Reveals Four New Harvest Blends Collection Flavors

Looking for some new nerdy snackage? Kellogg's have revealed four new flavors of Pringles called the Harvest Blends Collection.

Kellogg's has some new nerdy snack creations on the market today as they have released four new versions of Pringles to try out. These new flavors are being branded as the Harvest Blends Collection and will be the first new permanent lineup since the Scorchin' line came out in 2020. what they're essentially doing is pairing two different kinds of chips flavors together for a unique combination, depending on what you like to eat. The four flavors of the batch are Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar, Multigrain Homestyle Ranch, Sweet Potato Sea Salt, and Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ. The company actually sent us some in advance of the announcement, and so far, we have to say, it's a tie between BBQ and Sea Salt for the best flavor of the bunch. We have more info on all four of them for you below, as they should be hitting your local store shelves today.

"New Pringles Harvest Blends boast a blend of ingredients and crispy, crunchy texture for a deliciously complex tasting experience unlike one you've ever had from Pringles. The new collection of potato-

based crisps is available in four irresistible flavor varieties."

