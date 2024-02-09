Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Chocolate Chip Cookies, cookies, Famous Amos

Famous Amos Releases Original Chocolate Chip Recipe

Do you remember the original Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe from Famous Amos? They've brought it back and are putting in on store shelves.

Article Summary Famous Amos reverts to original Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe due to fan demand.

Original recipe's return means high-quality ingredients like blackstrap molasses.

New cookies with the classic recipe will hit the shelves this month, with retro packaging.

Available in various sizes, including a 9oz bag and a 12-count multipack.

Famous Amos decided to go back to what works with something we've been begging for them to give us for years! The original Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe. Unless you're a dedicated cookie lover, you probably didn't notice this, but a few years ago, the company changed up the recipe for their products. Like many companies who had done so in the past, the move was primarily done as a cost-cutting measure. The recipe that we've had for a while was made with a variety of ingredients that didn't match the original style and ended up with a different taste, texture, and quality. Which fans of the cookie pointed out, and in turn, it hurt sales of the products.

Last week, Ferrero revealed that they are officially relaunching the original Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe. This means you'll see them take the cookies back to using high-quality ingredients that they abandoned, including the use of blackstrap molasses and semi-sweet chocolate chips. You can read more about their return to the recipe below as you'll start seeing the new cookies hit the shelves this month, which will include a return to some of their original packaging.

Famous Amos Original Recipe

Everything classic. Everything iconic. Everything you dig about chocolate chip cookies, all in one bite. Discover the cookie that's been a classic since its creation––Famous Amos Classic Bite-Size Chocolate Chip. Crafted with the irresistible recipe you know and love, each cookie is filled with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a satisfying crunch. It all comes together in the timeless cookie you can't help but eat in one bite. Before you can pop a delicious Famous Amos Bite-Size Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie in your mouth, you've got to pop open a bag. Our cookies come in several size varieties, including a 9oz resealable bag, a 12-count multipack, and more.

