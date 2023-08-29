Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kelloggs, pringles

Pringles Reveals New Everything Bagel Flavor On The Way

In what feels like a chance to try and appeal to the most indecisive people who need every flavor, we're getting Pringles Everything Bagel.

Kellogg's revealed a brand new flavor being added to the line of Pringles this week, as we'll be seeing the Everything Bagel flavor hit the shelves. This is a brand-new limited-edition flavor that will be coming to select retailers nationwide, as they have taken the popular flavor of putting everything possible on top of a bagel, and giving it to you in chip form. We've always made the joke that the Everything Bagel is basically the choice for indecisive people who want more than just one kind of bagel flavor. Presented in this purple can so that it not only stands out on the shelves but is instantly recognizable to anyone who wants to try it. Now, if Kellogg's was smart, they'd partner with A24 to create a black version of the chip for the ultimate Everything Bagel. Because you know that would sell in a heartbeat. We have more info on the new chip below, along with a quote from the company, as this will be released this week.

New Pringles Everything Bagel is the snack that has it all; each savory bite delivers an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience — cream cheese and all. With flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere. Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada — fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!