One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

Posted on
by
|
Comments

One Piece released its 1,000th episode last weekend, and to celebrate that milestone, Crunchyroll has launched a new clothing line featuring the characters from the anime through their Crunchyroll Loves label. Pre-orders are now available for a special One Piece collection, featuring 14 specially-designed items fit for all members of the Straw Hat crew.

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line
One Piece x Crunchyroll Loves

The limited-edition line clothing includes:

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One goldenrod hoodie featuring Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One bubblegum pink long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat musician Brook, with light blue accents

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line
One Piece x Crunchyroll Loves

One blue long sleeve featuring, Luffy the beloved Straw Hat pirate captain, alongside his signature red and straw hat yellow accents

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One purple hoodie featuring the Straw Hat pirates in blue ombre ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One black T-sheet featuring Franky with pink and yellow accents

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One goldenrod T-shirt featuring Usopp

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One midnight blue sweatshirt featuring Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat pirates

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One purple hoodie featuring the Straw Hat pirates in blue ombre ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One pink hoodie featuring the Straw Hat pirates in red ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One black "Straw Hat Crew" long sleeve featuring the pirates in goldenrod ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One bright blue long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat pirates in yellow ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One black "Straw Hat Crew" T-shirt featuring the pirates in golden ink with pink accents

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One blue "Straw Hat Crew" long sleeve featuring the pirates in cream and purple ink

One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One burnt orange long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat pirates in blue and purple

One Piece is now a legendary series, delighting audiences for more than 20 years, following the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, who refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth—the Legendary One Piece! The historic 1000th episode of One Piece recently premiered in late November, and all episodes are available now on Crunchyroll.

The One Piece x Crunchyroll Loves line can be ordered at Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.