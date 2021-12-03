One Piece: Crunchyroll Launches New 1,000th Episode Clothing Line

One Piece released its 1,000th episode last weekend, and to celebrate that milestone, Crunchyroll has launched a new clothing line featuring the characters from the anime through their Crunchyroll Loves label. Pre-orders are now available for a special One Piece collection, featuring 14 specially-designed items fit for all members of the Straw Hat crew.

The limited-edition line clothing includes:

One goldenrod hoodie featuring Usopp, the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates.

One bubblegum pink long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat musician Brook, with light blue accents

One blue long sleeve featuring, Luffy the beloved Straw Hat pirate captain, alongside his signature red and straw hat yellow accents

One purple hoodie featuring the Straw Hat pirates in blue ombre ink

One black T-sheet featuring Franky with pink and yellow accents

One goldenrod T-shirt featuring Usopp

One midnight blue sweatshirt featuring Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat pirates

One pink hoodie featuring the Straw Hat pirates in red ink

One black "Straw Hat Crew" long sleeve featuring the pirates in goldenrod ink

One bright blue long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat pirates in yellow ink

One black "Straw Hat Crew" T-shirt featuring the pirates in golden ink with pink accents

One blue "Straw Hat Crew" long sleeve featuring the pirates in cream and purple ink

One burnt orange long sleeve featuring the Straw Hat pirates in blue and purple

One Piece is now a legendary series, delighting audiences for more than 20 years, following the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, who refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line, this is one captain who'll never drop anchor until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth—the Legendary One Piece! The historic 1000th episode of One Piece recently premiered in late November, and all episodes are available now on Crunchyroll.

The One Piece x Crunchyroll Loves line can be ordered at Crunchyroll.