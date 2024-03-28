Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: pepsico, Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Releases New Zero Sugar Flavor

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea has a new flavor out on the market, as PepsiCo has made a Zero Sugar option for those looking for the choice.

PepsiCo has released a new flavor for all you Pure Leaf Sweet Tea addicts, as you can now get your hands on the new Zero Sugar flavor. For those of you who enjoy the drink but are looking for a sugarless option, it's now available for you to get your hands on. What's more, the company is holding several different promotions over the next month to get the word out. Including a new trailer, which you can check out here, featuring Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O'Connor. We have more info on the new flavor for you below.

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Zero Sugar

For tea fans, sweet tea and sugar automatically go together. The idea that you can have sweet tea without sugar is almost impossible to believe. Perhaps even…a myth? And there's nothing our society craves more than an unsolved mystery or a myth-busting mission. Whether it's an alien sighting, ghost encounter or simply inexplicable phenomena, people have seen it all. To help bust the myth that brand-new Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Sweet Iced Tea can't be sweet without sugar, Pure Leaf has enlisted the expertise of Emily Alyn Lind and Celeste O'Connor, who are no strangers to mysterious plots, uncovering the truth, and hidden identities (check them out in a major blockbuster hitting theaters in March!).

Zero Sugar Promotions

A national promotion on PureLeafZeroSugar.com, calling on fans to submit their out-of-this-world accounts. The most unbelievable stories will be chosen, and winners will receive a Pure Leaf Zero Sugar Prize Pack, including the new Zero Sugar Sweet Tea and a selection of themed holographic stickers. Submissions will be open until April 27th.

A multi-city tour from today through April 15th, in three of America's historically mystifying cities – Chicago, Boston, and New Orleans. Consumers can "sip it to believe it" with complimentary Pure Lead Zero Sugar Sweet Tea tastings.

