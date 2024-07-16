Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, MTN DEW

Mountain Dew Launches "The Mountain Dude" Campaign

PepsiCo has launched an all-new campaign for Mountain Dew featuring a new character, as The Mountain Dude makes his presence known.

Article Summary Mountain Dew introduces "The Mountain Dude" in a dynamic new ad campaign.

Outdoor sports-themed spots showcase kickball and football with whimsical creatures.

"The Mountain Dude" character invites fans to embrace the outdoors with a citrusy Mountain Dew.

Mountain Dew has decided to launch a brand new campaign this week with the introduction of a new character: The Mountain Dude. In what looks like a series of ads, the company released two new outdoor sports-themed spots featuring a guy in a beard and a green fur coat showing up to take you to the mountain, where they play some sports with outdoor creatures. The first two have officially gone live today, featuring kickball and football, as we assume more will be on the way to run on TV over the next several months. We totally expect to see this guy in a couple of Super Bowl ads. We have more info from the company about the new campaign below.

Mountain Dew – The Mountain Dude

More than 30 years ago, Mountain Dew introduced the tagline "Do The Dew" to embody the spirit of those that boldly live free. Today, when so much can get in the way of getting together with friends, "Do The Dew" is determined to remind us that the mountain is calling and inspires everyone to answer by gathering their crew for a damn good time. With the refreshing citrus kick, Mountain Dew leans into their rich history of engaging with fans outdoors, elevating any experience by creating uniquely epic moments. In the new campaign, fans will witness how the "Citrusy Ahhhh" flavor of Mountain Dew transports those who take a sip to the great outdoors so they can join in the fun.

To help fans live life to the max, the brand is introducing a new character: "The Mountain Dude," who is always down for a good time. As the ultimate fan and champion of doers, The Mountain Dude's message is clear – live life to the max, grab your friends, head outdoors, and enjoy the refreshing citrus kick of Mountain Dew.

