Reese's Puffs Releases New Dark Chocolate Cereal

Reese's Puffs has released a new flavor for chocolate lovers, as you can get your hands on the new Dark Chocolate version for a limited time

Article Summary Reese’s Puffs debuts Dark Chocolate cereal for a limited time, expanding its classic lineup.

The new flavor is rolling out in select stores now, with nationwide availability in January.

Special edition boxes feature a neon "Reese’s After Dark" universe with hidden surprises.

The classic Reese’s Puffs isn’t going away—dark chocolate offers a bolder twist for fans.

General Mills decided to take Reese's Puffs to the dark side, as you can now get your hands on the new Dark Chocolate version of the cereal. Because, as all nerds know, if you wanna take cereal to a new level, you add more chocolate to it so the milk turns to chocolate as well. It's an interesting combo that we're surprised is out on the market, as we assumed they would have gone pumpkin spice for the holidays first. But it's out now for select retailers this month, followed by a nationwide rollout in January. You can read more about it below.

Reese's Puffs Dark Chocolate

For more than three decades, Reese's Puffs cereal has taken on many forms — from Big Puffs and Minis to limited-edition Bunnies and Bats. But aside from a Peanut Butter-only drop, the brand has never strayed from its original milk chocolate flavor. Until now. To mark the launch, Reese's Puffs cereal is introducing a new universe on the back of the box in partnership with Vault49, called "Reese's After Dark." This collectible box transforms the cereal aisle into a glowing neon city where dark chocolate takes over. The universe is filled with hidden Easter eggs — from UFO-shaped Reese's Cups to secret neon messages — creating an experience as bold as what's inside the box.

Reese's Puffs cereal Dark Chocolate Naturally Flavored is hitting retailers nationwide this month. For fans of the original, don't worry — the classic Reese's Puffs cereal with milk chocolate flavor isn't going anywhere. The new Dark Chocolate flavor simply gives cereal lovers another way to enjoy that iconic peanut butter and chocolate combo.

"We've seen how much people enjoy Reese's Puffs outside the morning routine, especially late night, and dark chocolate continues to grow within the Reese's portfolio," said Megan Brooks, Business Unit Director at General Mills. "Reese's Puffs Dark Chocolate Naturally Flavored brings that deeper chocolate flavor to a cereal experience people already know and enjoy, any time of day."

