Rice Krispies Are Turning Orange For Halloween This Year

Kellogg's has revealed a new look to Rice Krispies for Halloween this time around, as you can now purchase orange-colored cereal. The company decided to go slightly nerdy with their cereal as we approach the haunting season, as you can now get a special Halloween-themed version of it for a limited time. The goal of which is for you to make treats that match up with the season, as you can see below where they made pumpkin-shaped sweets as an example.

From jack-o-lantern sweets to candy corn treats, Halloween is one of the most popular treat-making moments each year1 so Snap, Crackle and Pop wanted to make it even easier for fans to scare up some spooktacular creations. That's why Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal is colorful and creepy right out of the box. The best part? Shocking Orange features the same original taste and crisped rice cereal crunch that families know and love, with the added fun of festive fall color, so it's easy to swap into any breakfast bowls or treat-making traditions. Just substitute Shocking Orange for Original in any Rice Krispies homemade treat recipe – it's that easy! Cereal lovers looking to get into the Halloween spirit can find Kellogg's Rice Krispies Shocking Orange Colored Cereal at retailers nationwide starting in August for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a 7.50-ounce box and $5.49 for a 12-ounce box.

"We love seeing the scary-delicious treats families dream up with Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal for the Halloween season and beyond," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company. "Our new Shocking Orange cereal offers the classic flavor and crispy crunch of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal, plus, the festive color of the fall. From breakfast creations to treats and tricks, we cannot wait to see what kind of creativity this product will inspire."