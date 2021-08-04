Rock Band The Protest Comes Out With A New Single And Music Video

It's not every day that you hear about some remarkably talented music groups from rural locales, but Indiana-based rock band The Protest has broken the mold. They recently released a new single, "Show Up To The Showdown," and a music video to accompany the single. "Show Up To The Showdown" is also to be a track on the band's next upcoming EP, Death Stare, which will be released later this month, on August 27th.

The song is powerful, almost boastful, but proves to send a strong message for people to show their full efforts in a challenge. Meanwhile, the music video, a show-within-a-show containing vignettes featuring feats of might and moxie all while set in a movie theater auditorium, has moments of levity amid the various triumphs of the different "films" being shown.

According to a press release put out by The Protest via Adrenaline PR:

Even though they hail from rural Indiana, known more for its cornfields than its status as a hot bed for hard rock and metal band, the members of The Protest have embraced the work ethic of America's heartland and used their talent, drive and determination to take their music to a global audience. Made up of four life-long best friends, The Protest's melodic rock n' roll infused metal is the antithesis of the typical gloom-laden attitude of most hard rock, bringing a fun and energetic flair to the genre.

You can find the music video for "Show Up To The Showdown" by The Protest in the YouTube video link below. Meanwhile, what do you think about this rock band and their new single? Does it inspire you to bring your A-game? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below!

