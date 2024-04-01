Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News, Games, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: april fool, april fools day

A Few Assorted April Fool's Day Gags Spotted In The Wild For 2024

A Few Assorted April Fool's Day Gags Spotted In The Wild For 2024... send in your own spots in the comments below!

Article Summary Discover the wildest April Fools' Day gags of 2024 from comics, newspapers, and tech to food and drink brands.

From Pokémon's Sleep Tournament to BabyQuip's Baby Translator, brands get creative with their April Fools' pranks.

Highlights include a sushi AI personal assistant and a savory gravy doughnut as companies spoof products in style.

A mix of humor and satire, these April Fools' Day jokes capture the essence of the tradition across industries.

Oh look, it's April Fool's Day. Bleeding Cool doesn't do April Fool's articles anymore, the world just got a bit too mad for all that, but that hasn't stopped many others. Here are a few so far…

The comics

A. Rosenbarger: "Today Rob Liefeld penned a deal to write and draw a TMNT spinoff, the Foot! The book focuses on Shredder's army of ninjas! I cannot be more excited! @robertliefeld"

Joe Glass: "Finally, I can announce it: I'M IN MARVEL'S PRIDE MONTH BOOK! I've finally been asked to take part, celebrating Marvel's LGBTQ+ characters, with a short story of my own! I'll be getting to do the most amazing thing too! Finally making the relationship of Magneto & Xavier canon!"

The newspapers

The Daily Telegraph reported that Germany will invoke an "1898 rule" in an attempt to stop its Bayern Munich player Harry Kane playing for England at the Euro football championship later this year. "Under the Foreign Nationals (Football) Act, passed by the Bundestag in 1898, players can only represent the country in which they are resident. The law has never been enforced, but it remains on the statute books and with the Euros less than three months away the Deutscher Fussball-Bund, Germany's equivalent of the Football Association, is in secret talks with the country's government to put it to use" and that "Lawyers for the FA are now scrambling to find a solution. One insider said: "There were always question marks around how Bayern was able to afford the £100 million transfer fee for Kane. We now suspect it might have been paid out of some central government slush fund and that stopping Kane playing for England in the Euros was the real reason for the transfer all along."

The Sun has reported that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are to hire Wembley Stadium for their 25th birthday party… which sports website Bintano fell for.

The Daily Mail reports that Simon Cowell is to launch a singing career for supermodel Kate Moss. courtesy of some convinfinh lookalikes, concluding "Former record company boss Joe King told the Mail a Kate Moss version of Simon and Garfunkel's April Come She Will or The Who's Won't Get Fooled Again could storm the charts. 'As ever, not everyone will buy it – but some will,' he said."

The Daily Express said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were requesting permission to change titles to Duke and Duchess of Hollywood. Which is about as likely as most Daily Express stories about them.

MyLondon reported that the London Underground lines are being renamed as TfL's Director of Tube Tinkering, Olive Innadark stated "We just feel it's time for change. If you look at the Circle Line on the Tube map it looks more like a milk bottle with a tail than an actual circle, and Bakerloo just sounds like someone having a doughnut on the toilet. So we're looking at some new names that better reflect them in the modern day, or that simply make more sense." The Victoria Line would be the "Dark Line" to resemble how deep it runs. The Waterloo and City Line if not screapped would be the "Banker's Bullet". The District Line would be "EastEnders Line", the Circle Line would be the "Copycat Line", the Piccadilly Line rebranded the "Tourist Trap Line" and the Metropolitan Line, renamed the "F***ing Miles Away Line".

The politicians

Shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP posted to X, "Back to work tomorrow – but not in my usual office! Every Tuesday I'll be joining @ITV 's @reallorraine @lorraine with low-cost, quick and healthy recipes that you can make yourself at home in 15 minutes! Tune in tomorrow morning from 9am!"

The TV shows

Matthew Purchase posted to Twitter "I've been told that for future missing episode animations they are going to replace Hartnell and Troughton with David Tennant to "try and modernise the show". The companions will also be voiced by famous people. Frankie Boyle has been approached for Jamie."

Ant and Dec posted to Instagram, "We've been stewing on this for a while but wanted you to hear it from us first…" a career hiatus to spend more time in the kitchen. Ant posted "I believe that food has the power to bring people together and create cherished memories, that's how my family feel when I make them beans on toast. I am excited to embark on this culinary journey with my sous chef, Dec." while Dec followed up with "The kitchen is my favourite place. I adore spending time cooking, I get to snack on the ingredients (mostly cheese) as I go. Opening a restaurant has been a dream of ours for quite some time, and I am incredibly excited to finally see it come to fruition. I know that Ant will be a brilliant pot washer."

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins was reporting on Marilyn Monroe's jewelry going to auction and modelled one of the necklaces, just as all the pearls fell off. The presenter pancially tried to cut to a break, before realising it was an April Fool

While on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, Dermot pushed over a £30,000 vase brought on the show by its owner who had been told its worth on an Antiques Roadshow, leading Hammond to have to apologise profusely on his behalf, until it was revealed she was being fooled by everyone on the set.

BBC soap EastEnders announced "Double the trouble The Square is set for the arrival of a new but very familiar face this summer. Honey's long-lost twin, Jo King, arrives in Walford as a complete surprise to all the Mitchells."

Damn Good Voices announced that "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em With all the kerfuffle recently around AI we figured there was only one thing for it. Now, we're no @elonmusk but it's incredible what you can get done when you put your mind to it. As many of you know, Simon likes nothing more than escaping to his French abode — and with that happening more and more it made sense to get someone else in to man the office. And we looked and looked but no one was BETTER than Simon. Until, that is, we created AI-MAN AI-Man was designed and developed by Simon, personally. He took all his good bits and threw out his ba— oh there were actually just good bits! (And in case you were wondering, yes AI-man loves a gin too!) He can do everything Simon can do. But BETTER, FASTER, STONGER oh – and he also makes better deals so you get BIGGER BUYOUTS $$$$$ Honestly, I don't know why we didn't do this earlier… Au revoir, Simon "

The tech brands

Pokemon has a 'Pokémon Sleep Champion Tournament 2024' with a video to match.

Amazon has announced an Alexa 'dog mode' that can understand dogs' barks. Meryem Tom, Managing Director, Alexa UK and Ireland said: "We're always looking for new ways to keep our customers connected to their loved ones, so why should that stop at human interaction? As a nation of dog lovers, we recognise the importance of understanding our dog's needs, however these can often get lost in translation. Alexa's new Dog Mode hopes to bridge this gap, offering a response that your dog will understand that is tailored to match the emotions expressed in their bark."

In a similar move, BabyQuip launched the Baby Translator app, to decode your baby's secret language. "Say 'goodbye' to restless nights as you decode your baby's coos and cries instantly, providing you with the understanding you need as a parent, all in one convenient app"

In a similar move, Honda announced a 'state-of-the-art, dog-first' technology, PAW-S that will allows your dog to access the car boot, and a plethora of canine-friendly amenities, without owner intervention.

Electronics firm Lakeland have announced the the world's first diamond air fryer for its own diamond anniversatry of 50 years, encrusted with 52,000 diamonds.

Currys will now be serving curries, to encourage customers to exchange their unwanted tech for a madras or a balti. "Launching today, customers can tantalise their tastebuds with one of four curry dishes available in 25 Currys stores up and down the country. For a limited time only, the purple food truck will be open outside each store from 12pm – 2pm daily, dishing out the finest flavours from a menu featuring Mixer Masala, Air Fried-Aloo, Crock Pot-ato Vindaloo, Currys Curry. Dan Rubel, Brand and Marketing Director at Currys, said "Many customers come to us looking confused and asking for a curry, but Lamb Rogan Josh lovers and Chicken Faal fans often leave empty handed. We decided enough is enough of feeling like the fool so we are trialling our Curries for Tech scheme, allowing shoppers to help save e-waste from landfill whilst also getting their curry kick for free, at Currys."

Rosetta Stone now has a R0setta Stoned offer, a mobile app from Rosetta Stone and medical marijuana company Fluent, that "bridges the conversational gap between novice users and seasoned stoners in any social setting."

While Tinder is hiring for a Vice President of Ghost Hunting to help combat "one of dating culture's most prevalent vices – ghosting,"

The food and drink brands

Honest Burgers has launched a Quattro Pickle-O Burger including classic pickles, deep-fried frickles, pickle mayo, and Heinz Pickle flavour Tomato Ketchup.

While GBK sent out emails saying "Order confirmation: 1046758092" before the email revesled it was just an ad for a new burger. Lots of complaints coming for that one…

Tic Tacs have new hot flavours, Del Inferno, Del Scorcho and Mild Sauce.

Birds Bakery has launched a left-handed sausage cob. "Looking at the bakery market and our own ranges, we saw that some of our products weren't as user friendly as they could be, the sausage cob being the main one. After gathering feedback from our customers, we decided to introduce the left-handed sausage cob, meaning everyone has the chance to enjoy one of our most popular products without risk of dropping their sausage." And that they worked with local hand-eye coordination specialist, Amber Dextrous, when adapting the product. Amber added: "Over my career I have worked with many left-handed people who have struggled to find everyday items they can use, and this doesn't stop when it comes to food. Using cutlery, operating appliances and now handling and eating actual food are issues they face constantly so it's important for us to help ease this stress as much as we can. Birds is paving the way for other leading bakeries by introducing their new left-handed sausage cobs and we hope further products are adapted to meet different needs, so everyone can enjoy a treat."

Aldi had a special offer for Scottish customers on Haggis-Daxs ice-cream.

While Morrisons launched a new range of Savoury Gravy Filled Doughnuts. "New product just landed on Market Street. Behold, our brand new gravy doughnuts, baked fresh on Market Street every day and packed with lashings of ravy – perfect for a proper Northern dinner. You'll never want a Yorkshire Pudding again… Tag a gravy lover than needs to try this #MoreReasons."

Krispy Kreme will now glaze anything including chicken legs, burgers, pizza slices, bowls of cereal and in a less foolish mood, offering a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for £2, with the purchase of any regular priced dozen. Emma Colquhoun, Chief Customer Officer UK and Ireland said: "Our original glaze is absolutely iconic. While it's best known on our fan-favourite Original Glazed doughnuts, for one day only we're letting customers experience the mouthwatering glaze waterfall on ANY item of their choice. But for those who would prefer to stick to some delicious doughnuts, we're offering those not feeling foolish a dozen deal to sweeten the day".

The Hobson brewery from Cleobury Mortimer has launched a biscuit-based pint glass, the Beerscuit, designed to absorb beer as it is drunk. After carrying out extensive taste tests over dunking biscuits in beer, has developed a product that maximises absorption with minimal effort from the drinker, courtesy of beer academic Professor 'Pints' Powers.

Babybel has announced Babybel Inferno infused with the world's hottest ghost peppers, so hot that lab technicians had to suit up in protective gear.

Crosta & Mollica pizza range announces a name change to Crust & Crumb, as it was the direct English translation of Crosta & Mollica. "The name change follows the brand's disappointment with consumers' continuous tongue twisting attempts to pronounce its Italian name. Instead, Brits are commonly referring to the brand as 'the one with the stripy packaging', as a result of the brand's eye-catching black and white striped designs across its popular Italian range of pizzas, Aperitivo snacks, frozen desserts and much more. Crosta & Mollica has had no choice but to simplify matters and embrace a new name that rolls off the public's tongue with ease, alleviating Brits' common hesitation around unfamiliar pronunciations and puzzled looks across the dining table. Dean Lavender, Marketing Director comments: "Here at Crosta & Mollica we're proud to be a brand that is made in Italy, using Italian ingredients and as such have a beautiful Italian name. But after years of listening to pizza lovers in the UK fumble over an attempted pronunciation or simply refer to us as 'the stripy brand', it's time for a change. Today we announce that we are officially rebranding. You can now call us 'Crust & Crumb', the direct English translation of Crosta & Mollica. We hope supermarket shoppers will now be able to pronounce their favourite pizza brand, without hesitation. "

The Dole Banana Peel Sleeping Bag is made from actual banana fibre and "allows parents to escape into their own cocoon of sensory deprivation."

Kevin's Natural Foods is launching a line of personal care products including Korean BBQ Deodorant, Cilantro Lime Toothpaste, Lemongrass Basil Shampoo and Tikka Masala Sunscreen. "These new face, body and hair care essentials will help fans prioritize self-care inside and out,"

Omaha Steaks does similat with its Meaty Spritz sprays with flavors such as Omaha Fog, Hog Haze, and Cock-a-Doodle-Dew. "The world's first protein-infused, flavor-packed, portable pump spray … (to) enjoy all the mouthwatering flavors of your Omaha Steaks gourmet favorites no matter how far away from the kitchen you are!"

Fentimans launched a Dandelion & Burdock sauce for fish and chips. Jayne Andrews from Fentimans said: "The nation has spoken – our survey revealed Dandelion & Burdock is right up there in the top 10 of big, bold flavours in the UK, so we knew we needed give the public more of what they love this Bank Holiday. For everyone who enjoys a punchy Dandelion and Burdock soft drink with their chippy tea, this new D&B Sauce will hit the spot – sweet, tangy, and full of Northern charm!"

While Burns Pet Nutrition announced a partnership with The Garfield Movie, for a Cheesy Lasagne meal for cats.

While Flaming Grill pubs are insisting all diners must now sign a legal waiver upon ordering food, as everything will now be on fire to match the branding of the pub chain. Diners will be provided with a pair of flame-resistant gloves, to be worn for the entire time that they're eating, but each pub will have its own dedicated fire marshal on site to safely put out the fire while dining. "This landmark dining experience has been introduced by Flaming Grill to allow its customers to get a unique insight into the grilling process, with a speed and efficiency of service from grill to plate providing the very best quality food with a good helping of tabletop drama in the process. Sophie Howells, Senior Marketing Manager at Flaming Grill, said: "We pride ourselves on being the experts in grilled food, but we're always looking for ways to innovate and enhance our customer experience. With summer fast approaching and temperatures rising, what could be better than flame grilled burgers or steak brought to your table still on fire from the heat of the kitchen? So while we can't guarantee hot temperatures here in the UK this summer, we can dial up the drama at the dining table for our customers to enjoy this hot new experience with us.""

PepsiCo are selling 'Not Extra Flamin' Hot Milk' alongside their Extra Flamin' Hot crisps range.

Funkin Fruit, is inviting druit pickers to pick their blue raspberries at their farm, part of the GLUM (Growth Labour Under Melancholia) vegetation family with have a different growth cycle to traditional raspberries, and part of their Funkin Cocktails' Blue Raspberry Martini recipes. The rasperries are grown while listiening to music from Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey, stating "We've had a brilliant growing season this year, with just the right amount of gloomy weather to produce a particularly successful crop"

Domino's announces frozen pizza range for customers to reheat at home. Sam Wilson, Freeze-Master at Domino's said: "We're no fools, we know our customers can't get their Domino's fix when stores are closed, so when they started asking us whether they could freeze a Domino's, we thought we'd do it for them. Starting with our most popular pizzas, the range will be available from today for fans to take home and cook a delicious Domino's whenever they want!"

'Kebaby Food' is a new range from Kebhouze "packed with essential nutrients including vitamins B6 and C, calcium, and high in protein to keep little ones fuller longer" available exclusively at Kebhouze's Oxford St flagship store… which does not exist.

Three Little Birds Bakery, based in Yorkshire, gained fame after its boss Rebecca Severs that a PR company had asked them to make 100 cupcakes for a Coronatioin Street actor's birthday party in exchange for exposure. This April Fool's they have gotten their own back.

The brands that want to be food brands

The Heathrow Express posted that they were launching the Pizza Express as "the world's first pizzeria on rails! @PizzaExpress x @HeathrowExpress have joined forces to transform a train into the world's first moving pizzeria – perfect for holidaymakers setting off from London Paddington to #Heathrow, from 1st April. With the fastest transfer between the airport and London, passengers will be welcomed on-board to a selection of PizzaExpress favourites, from the iconic American Hot to the exclusive Pesce D'Aprile pizza. What's more, each table will display a 'push for more Dough Balls' button for that added Express service. Start your holiday in style with a slice of your favourite and fast connection to the terminal. Welcome aboard The PizzaExpress"

Stationary brand Rymans has announced the launch of the Breakfast Scented Gel Pen Pack, including Smoky Bacon Pink, Burnt Black Pudding and Bright Baked Bean. Contain real extracts of bacon, sausage, fried egg and more, once opened, the pens should be kept in the fridge and used within three days.

Paint brand Dulux have just announced their brand new 'scratch and sniff' range of paint, including Chocolate Sprinkles, Hazelnut Truffle, Cookie Dough, and Caramel Cream. Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux, explained: "It was a no-brainer with so many of our colours being inspired by popular foods and flavours – probably down to us choosing colour names in the lead up to lunch! Our goal is to push the boundaries and create products that not only beautify homes but also enhance the overall sensory experience. With our 'Scratch & Sniff' collection, we're bringing a whole new level of indulgence to interior design. It's like giving your walls a delicious makeover, some may think it's too good to be true!"

Scotch Tape wants to be Scotch Whisky. "Hailing from the heart of Scotland, Scotch Single Malt Scotch Whisky is sure to be a home bar essential, and the name on everyone's lips in the very finest establishments. Aged in oak barrels for 14 years, Scotch Whisky by Scotch™ Brand is a magical experience whether you take it neat, over ice, or in any of your favorite classic cocktails. Expect a strongly smoky whisky with distinct herbal notes, in addition to peat with a smooth finish."

Brands that want to be toothpaste

Fast food chain Leon has introduced its new Aioli Brite toothpaste for garlic lovers, which will "leave you with the taste of garlic all day long."

While Lee Kum Kee introduces its own Siracha Mayo Toothpaste, "fiery and creamy goodness … is sure to spice up your morning dental routine."

And Sweetgreen offers an Sweetgreen After Salad Kit "designed with your pearly whites in mind … offering everything you need to freshen up post-meal" with Miso Ginger Toothpaste, Spicy Cashew Mints, Lime Cilantro Dental Floss, and Sweetgreen Toothbrush and Floss Picks.

And Welch's Juicyfuls Juicy Fruit Lip Gloss is now made with real juice from Juicefuls fruit snacks so "you get that irresistible sweet flavor you love, all in a lip gloss that's as fun as it is nourishing."

Supermarket brands

Sainsbury posted to Facebook about "The new Double Decker Shopping Trolley® Coming to a store near you, soon!".

Aldi posted to Facebook, "Applications are now open for the first ever season of #LoveAisleland and all you need to do is tell us why it should be you in the comments down below. We'll do everything we can to make you exclusive"

The holiday brands

Neilson set to open a new beach club in Greece that is exclusively for kids, run by kids. "A kid's club for kids, run BY kids? Have you ever heard of such a thing! Well for the first time ever, from this June, kids can book a summer holiday abroad WITHOUT THEIR PARENTS at the new Nippa Beach Club from @neilsonholidays . Continuing my role as GEO (Good Energy Officer), I've had a lot of fun interviewing the first set of guests who'll be bringing the good energy vibes to the children-only resort. The all-activity inclusive destination in Greece will feature water balloon fights, dodgeball, talent shows and no bedtime rules."

Edinburgh attraction Mary King's Close offered people "the chance to live like a 17th century Edinburgh local with a new week-long experience staying in the underground streets of The Real Mary King's Close that are frozen in time. Guests see their phones taken from them on arrival, as well as having to use a bucket as toilet, and avoid waste being thrown on them from other guests as they shout 'Gardyloo!' Edinburgh experienced the worst outbreak of the plague due to the crowded living conditions and over the week-long experience guests can expect visits from the Plague Doctor in their terrifying outfit designed to protect them, including a long cloak and beak-like mask. As well as visits from the Plague Doctor, guests will live in cramped conditions sharing a bucket for a toilet, however there is no room service in this experience as guests will have to throw their waste out with a shout of 'Gardyloo!' so other guests know what is about to wash the streets."

easyJet holidays has rebranded to easyJet Holibobs, with customers no longer be able to book a 'holiday' but a choidce of holibobs instead. easyJet Holibobs Chief Holibob Officer, said: "We are excited to announce our new Holibobs brand platform which will help form a deep connection with holibob customers whilst targeting wider holibob adopters. Holibobs are for everyone to enjoy and easyJet Holibobs is here to help everyone achieve the holibob of their dreams. Whether you're looking for a Summer holibob with your huns, a Chrimbo holibob with the hubby and famalam or a spring holibob with BAE – we have just the holibob to make your friends jelly. Amazeballs!"

The everything else brands.

Bearaby's Jumbo Benji plush toy at fifty pounds, saw thousands of people sign up to its April Fool offer, sadly only one will be made.

Gymbox launched its first ever classes for dogs. Rory McEntee, Brand and Marketing Director at Gymbox said: "All pet owners know how tricky it can be to leave their pet at home whilst they head down to the gym. With more and more Londoners looking for new ways to treat their pets, it made perfect sense to not only let dogs visit Gymbox but to create their very own fitness class. We're always looking for ways to offer our members something extra special, and allowing them to bring their dogs along for their very own workout seemed a no-brainer. Gymbarx is a first for London, and maybe even the world!"

Buzz Bingo announced a new Bingo ball pit way to plat the game. "Amongst the bingo balls, Brits can find their favourite lucky numbers from 'Cup of Tea, number 3' to 'Dancing Queen, number 17.'" Ben Gohall, Chief Financial Officer at Buzz Bingo said: "We are proud and honoured to announce the launch of the first Bingo Ball Pit in the world at Buzz Bingo. Everyone deserves a bit of fun and what better way to rediscover your inner playfulness than with a giant ball pit?! Couple that with bingo, a beloved UK pastime, and you've got yourself an unbeatable night out! This isn't bingo as you know it anymore – it's a full-body experience that will tantalise your senses and put a smile on your face."

DIY retailer Toolstation launches new fragrances Sawdust Seduction, Plumbers Paradise and Welding Whisper. Chris Other, Customer Director at Toolstation says: "You know that when you spray Sawdust Seduction you are getting the best quality at a market leading price that you won't find anywhere else. We know our trade and DIY customers have such a passion for their work and wanted to introduce fragrances that reflects this".



Poundland debuted new "click-and-sniff" technology for their website. Poundland & Dealz director of digital Tom Hill said: "In just a few short months we've put thousands of Poundland customers' favourite items online for home delivery – and our new click-and-sniff opens up a whole new opportunity for us to replicate the in-store experience online.Our fragrance ranges are well known for being incredible value with similar scents to the big brands. We're now letting customers experience that for themselves."

Prestige Flowers of Yorkshire has announced flowers grown in zero gravity, in partnershiop with private space exploration. Including overcoming issues ensuring water gets to the roots and vases that can stick to surfaces. Brand Manager Millie Durbak said : "This is a pioneering venture which combines flower cultivation with space exploration. We always want to reach new heights for our customers and we couldn't get much higher than this new interstellar collection. As humankind continues exploring outer space, we at Prestige Flowers wanted to know the botanical boundaries we could break. It's been years in the making but we now have our first collection, so people can give a gesture showing love knows no bounds."

While UrbanStems has the, The Dead Inside Collection, "an assortment of dead flower bouquets, dead plants, half empty vases, and more for the pessimist in your life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!