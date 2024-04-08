Posted in: Comics, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: newlitg, pink floyd

Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of AI in The Daily LITG 8th of April 2024

Pink Floyd's announcememt of an AI winning one of its Dark Side Of The Moon video competitions topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Pink Floyd's announcememt of an AI winning one of its 50th Anniversary of Dark Side Of The Moon animated video competitions topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon and AI in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Young Justice: Greg Weisman

LITG two years ago, Everyone's Talking DC Comics

LITG three years ago, Phoenix, King In Black & Moon Knight

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG four years ago, Zoom was everything

And 5G went on on pause

LITG five years ago – Tom King got kinky

And we learnt about the origins of a DC pandemic.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Michele Wolfman, comic book colourist

comic book colourist Martin Powell, writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents

writer for Gravestone, Necrosope, Caliber Presents Laurie Windrow Greenstein, SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing

SVP Sales & Marketing at IDW Publishing Anthony Desiato , comic book documentary maker

, comic book documentary maker Matt Slay, artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus

artist on Equilibriun, TMNT, Icarus Billy Dallas Patton, artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna

artist on Mutant X, Threshold, Bad Apples, Belladonna Tom Campbell, of Sonic The Hedgehog comic, Rose Black and Amanda Swan

