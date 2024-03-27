Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: alcohol, drinks, rum, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

Sammy's Beach Bar Rum Reveals New Red Head Flavor

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum has rebranded their third rum, as they have released the new macadamia nut Red Head flavor this week.

Sammy's Beach Bar Rum has revealed a brand new flavor this week, as you can get your hands on their new Red Head rum. This particular flavor is the third and final rum that has undergone a branding makeover, as they have added new enhancements for flavor with macadamia nuts as part of the blend. It joins the Platinum and Kola Spiced rums as part of the updated line, as you can get your hands on it right now. We had a chance to try out the new mix, and it definitely pops while also going down smooth, no need to add anything to it if you're looking to just have something to drink, but it has great potential to mix well with a few different juices. Or just have it with a steak.

Sammy's Beach Bar Rum

Legendary rocker and spirits entrepreneur Sammy Hagar's Puerto Rico-made Sammy's Beach Bar Rum offers a newly enhanced line of top-shelf rums including a Platinum Rum, Kola Spiced Rum, and Red Head Rum. A partnership between Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield, Sammy's Beach Bar Rum is crafted in Puerto Rico with all-natural ingredients, the finest cane molasses, distilled four-times for purity and aged for a year in American oak barrels. Sammy's Beach Bar Rum is crafted in Puerto Rico with all-natural ingredients, the finest cane molasses, and aged for a year in American oak barrels. With an ABV of 35%, Red Head is infused with a proprietary blend of natural flavors which produce a distinctly exotic-tasting rum with a flavorful blend of macadamia nut flavor and cherry. To safely accommodate nut allergies, the macadamia nut flavor is crafted without using nuts in the manufacturing process. Hagar recommends it to be enjoyed in a Mai Tai or sipped neat.

